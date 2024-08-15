Politics
Lula to discuss 'long-term strategic partnership'
“The Chinese want to discuss the Silk Road with us, we are going to discuss the Silk Road,” President Lula reaffirmed this Wednesday (14), in a speech given at the headquarters of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).
Lula warned “get ready (…), because after the G20, I have a bilateral meeting here in Brasilia with China, it is a meeting where we will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, but it is a meeting where we will discuss a long-term strategic partnership with China.
“We want to become a stronger economy than ever before and we need to look for partners,” the president said.
Regarding the New Silk Road, or Belt and Road Initiative, Lula said, in line with what he had said previously: “We are not going to close our eyes. We are going to say: 'What do I have for us? Do I have for this? What do I gain? That is the discussion.'”
Lula is the first president to publicly raise this possibility. Since his visit to Beijing in 2023, a few months after taking office, one of the main interests of the Chinese side has been the possible entry of Brazil into the Belt and Road Initiative, or New Silk Road, the Chinese cooperation project that completed a decade in 2023 and has more than 150 member countries.
Dialogues on this possibility have already taken place since previous governments, but without progress. This time, given the date and Xi Jinping's visit to Brazil scheduled for November, in the context of the G20 meeting, entry begins to seem imminent.
Xi Jinping's last visits to Brazil took place within the framework of the BRICS summits, at the VI Summit in 2014, under the government of Dilma Rousseff, and at the XI Summit in 2019. / Presidency of the Republic
Message exchange
Lula and Xi Jinping sent messages on Thursday on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Brazil-China relations are increasingly important for the construction of a multipolar order, as well as for a fairer and more effective global governance, President Lula said this Thursday (15) in a message sent to his counterpart Xi Jinping.
Lula also said that since the establishment of relations in 1974, cooperation has become increasingly diversified. “By promoting the development and revitalization of their respective nations, China and Brazil also play an important role in contributing to world peace, stability and prosperity,” Xi said in a message sent to the Brazilian president.
Xi spoke of taking advantage of this anniversary to continue aligning development strategies between the two countries. One of the consensuses in the dialogues between the two parties, under the Lula government, is to unite the Chinese initiative with the Novo PAC and Nova Indústria Brasil.
At the seventh theoretical seminar between the Workers' Party (PT) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) held in April, Xi Jinping praised the New CAP and the New Brazilian Industry program and said his party was ready to deepen exchanges and mutual learning of state governance experiences with the PT.
In the same activity, the director of the CCP's international department, Liu Jianchao, said that the new policies of the Lula government and Chinese initiatives such as the New Silk Road are “highly compatible” development strategies.
Preparations
Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying visited Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro from August 7 to 11, after visiting Uruguay, where she attended the meeting of the Mercosur-China dialogue mechanism.
During Lacalle Pou's last visit to China, in 2023, the Uruguayan president pledged to promote the debate on a Mercosur-China free trade agreement.
In Brazil, Hua Chunying met with Secretary-General Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha and Secretary-General for Asia and the Pacific Ambassador Eduardo Saboia.
The meetings were to discuss, according to Itamaraty, topics on the bilateral agenda and the Brazilian presidency of the G20, as well as regional and global issues, as well as the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations.
Regarding the celebrations, a show by Gilberto Gil has already been confirmed in China, for October 7 at Shanghai Oriental Art Centerand a concert in Beijing by classical violinists Fábio Zanon (Brazil) and Yang Xuefei (China).
Publisher: Rodrigo Duro Coelho
|
Sources
2/ https://www.brasildefato.com.br/2024/08/15/lula-discutira-parceria-estrategica-de-longo-prazo-com-a-china-indicando-entrada-na-nova-rota-da-seda
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
