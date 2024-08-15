ISHM: August 8 – 15, 2024 – Iraq































Key takeaways: POLITICS: Election of new Kirkuk governor after months of deadlock rejected as illegal – On August 10, members of the Kirkuk provincial council met at the al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad and voted to elect Rebwar Talabani, a two-term MP from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as governor of Kirkuk and Mohammed al-Hafidh as council president. Talabani’s election after an eight-month impasse drew strong objections from the Turkmen Front and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), who argued that the vote was illegal because their representatives had not been invited to the meeting. According to press reports, only nine of the 16 council members were present, including five from the PUK, three Arab representatives, and one representative from the Christian community. The Turkmen Front, whose supporters took to the streets of the contested city of Kirkuk to protest the vote, said it would not recognize the outcome of the meeting and would lodge its objection with the Federal Supreme Court. The August 10 vote also highlighted divisions within Kirkuk’s Arab parties. Khamis al-Khanjar’s Siyada coalition ousted the newly elected president, Mohammed al-Hafidh. The party accused Hafidh of violating party policy and collaborating with the PUK for personal gain. Despite objections, President Abdul-Latif Rashid, himself a senior PUK leader, formally confirmed the election of Rebwar Talabani as the new governor of Kirkuk at a ceremony on August 13. Separately, on August 13, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Prime Minister Sudani for the second time in ten days to discuss recent regional developments and efforts to prevent further escalation. During the call, Sudani reiterated that preventing further escalation requires ending the war in Gaza, and called on world powers to uphold international law “against those who commit crimes against humanity.” At the same time, the State Department said that Blinken “reiterated the importance of Iraq’s responsibility to protect coalition military advisers from attacks by Iran-aligned militias.” On August 13, the Azm and Siyada coalitions announced that they would endorse MP Mahmoud al-Mashhadani (who was recently endorsed by former President Halbousi) as his candidate for speaker of parliament. But in a twist that threatens to prolong the impasse, Halbousi's Taqaddum party has decided to withdraw its support for Mashhadani and is once again pushing for changes to parliament's rules of procedure to allow all new candidates to join the race. more…

On August 10, members of the Kirkuk provincial council met at the al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad and voted to elect Rebwar Talabani, a two-term MP from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as governor of Kirkuk and Mohammed al-Hafidh as council president. Talabani’s election after an eight-month impasse drew strong objections from the Turkmen Front and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), who argued that the vote was illegal because their representatives had not been invited to the meeting. According to press reports, only nine of the 16 council members were present, including five from the PUK, three Arab representatives, and one representative from the Christian community. The Turkmen Front, whose supporters took to the streets of the contested city of Kirkuk to protest the vote, said it would not recognize the outcome of the meeting and would lodge its objection with the Federal Supreme Court. The August 10 vote also highlighted divisions within Kirkuk’s Arab parties. Khamis al-Khanjar’s Siyada coalition ousted the newly elected president, Mohammed al-Hafidh. The party accused Hafidh of violating party policy and collaborating with the PUK for personal gain. Despite objections, President Abdul-Latif Rashid, himself a senior PUK leader, formally confirmed the election of Rebwar Talabani as the new governor of Kirkuk at a ceremony on August 13. Separately, on August 13, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Prime Minister Sudani for the second time in ten days to discuss recent regional developments and efforts to prevent further escalation. During the call, Sudani reiterated that preventing further escalation requires ending the war in Gaza, and called on world powers to uphold international law “against those who commit crimes against humanity.” At the same time, the State Department said that Blinken “reiterated the importance of Iraq’s responsibility to protect coalition military advisers from attacks by Iran-aligned militias.” On August 13, the Azm and Siyada coalitions announced that they would endorse MP Mahmoud al-Mashhadani (who was recently endorsed by former President Halbousi) as his candidate for speaker of parliament. But in a twist that threatens to prolong the impasse, Halbousi's Taqaddum party has decided to withdraw its support for Mashhadani and is once again pushing for changes to parliament's rules of procedure to allow all new candidates to join the race. more… SECURITY: Iraq, Turkey hold new round of security talks focusing on PKK threat – On August 15, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said he had a “productive meeting” with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. The discussions in Ankara focused on “implementing the strategic framework agreement” that Iraq and Turkey signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Baghdad in May, the Iraqi minister said. During that visit, Iraq and Turkey signed a “strategic framework agreement for sustainable cooperation” on security (including border security and the threat from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK), energy and economic issues, as well as two dozen cooperation agreements in various fields. Thursday’s meeting was the first of its kind for the “Joint Planning Group,” which was also agreed during Erdogan’s visit. Earlier this week, Erdogan’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler said Reuters The recent counterterrorism measures taken by Baghdad and Ankara against the PKK marked a “turning point” in their security cooperation, he added. Baghdad, which has declared the PKK a banned organization, will soon also declare it a terrorist organization. On August 10, Najaf police defused and removed two improvised explosive devices that had been planted outside an office used by the Harakat Hezbollah group in central Najaf. On August 13, a drone carrying grenades attacked the headquarters of a pro-government Tribal Mobilization Forces unit in the Jabab region of the Anbar desert. The attack, believed to have been carried out by IS militants, did not cause any casualties. more…

On August 15, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said he had a “productive meeting” with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. The discussions in Ankara focused on “implementing the strategic framework agreement” that Iraq and Turkey signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Baghdad in May, the Iraqi minister said. During that visit, Iraq and Turkey signed a “strategic framework agreement for sustainable cooperation” on security (including border security and the threat from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK), energy and economic issues, as well as two dozen cooperation agreements in various fields. Thursday’s meeting was the first of its kind for the “Joint Planning Group,” which was also agreed during Erdogan’s visit. Earlier this week, Erdogan’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler said Reuters The recent counterterrorism measures taken by Baghdad and Ankara against the PKK marked a “turning point” in their security cooperation, he added. Baghdad, which has declared the PKK a banned organization, will soon also declare it a terrorist organization. On August 10, Najaf police defused and removed two improvised explosive devices that had been planted outside an office used by the Harakat Hezbollah group in central Najaf. On August 13, a drone carrying grenades attacked the headquarters of a pro-government Tribal Mobilization Forces unit in the Jabab region of the Anbar desert. The attack, believed to have been carried out by IS militants, did not cause any casualties. more… HUMANITARIAN: Appeals Court Acquits Police Officer Previously Convicted of Killing Dozens of Protesters – On August 14, court documents circulated on news sites showed that the Iraqi Federal Appeals Court had overturned a previous conviction and prison sentence against Lt. Col. Omar Nizar, an Interior Ministry officer infamous for his involvement in the killing of dozens of unarmed protesters in Dhi-Qar province during popular anti-government protests in 2019. In July 2022, a Nasiriyah court sentenced Nizar, who had commanded a battalion in the Interior Ministry’s Emergency Response Division, to life in prison after finding him guilty of ordering the killings, known as the Zaytoun Bridge massacre. The appeals court decision documents, signed by the head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, argue that there was insufficient evidence to support Nizar’s 2022 conviction and sentence. On 12 August, the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for ISIS Crimes (UNITAD) announced that it had submitted to the Iraqi judiciary an analytical report on ISIS atrocities against women and children from Iraq’s Shia Turkmen minority, along with the underlying evidence collected by UNITAD on the ground. UNITAD said the report concludes that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that ISIS “has committed international crimes by committing, inter alia, murder, imprisonment, torture, rape, sexual slavery and persecution on religious grounds.” UNITAD’s mission is set to expire on 17 September 2024, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2697, adopted on 15 September 2023. more…

On August 14, court documents circulated on news sites showed that the Iraqi Federal Appeals Court had overturned a previous conviction and prison sentence against Lt. Col. Omar Nizar, an Interior Ministry officer infamous for his involvement in the killing of dozens of unarmed protesters in Dhi-Qar province during popular anti-government protests in 2019. In July 2022, a Nasiriyah court sentenced Nizar, who had commanded a battalion in the Interior Ministry’s Emergency Response Division, to life in prison after finding him guilty of ordering the killings, known as the Zaytoun Bridge massacre. The appeals court decision documents, signed by the head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, argue that there was insufficient evidence to support Nizar’s 2022 conviction and sentence. On 12 August, the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for ISIS Crimes (UNITAD) announced that it had submitted to the Iraqi judiciary an analytical report on ISIS atrocities against women and children from Iraq’s Shia Turkmen minority, along with the underlying evidence collected by UNITAD on the ground. UNITAD said the report concludes that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that ISIS “has committed international crimes by committing, inter alia, murder, imprisonment, torture, rape, sexual slavery and persecution on religious grounds.” UNITAD’s mission is set to expire on 17 September 2024, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2697, adopted on 15 September 2023. more… ECONOMY AND CLIMATE: Oil Ministry signs first contracts for 13 oil and gas development projects; Iraq launches 300-megawatt solar power project – On August 14, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil signed 13 initial agreements with energy companies that won auctions in the fifth and sixth licensing rounds for oil and gas exploration and development blocks, held in May. The auctions were dominated by Chinese energy companies and the Kurdistan Region-based KAR Group. Through the execution of these 13 contracts, Iraq will target additional oil and gas production capacity equivalent to 750,000 barrels per day and 850 million cubic feet per day, respectively. On August 15, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity launched three power generation and transmission projects in the central province of Karbala. The projects include adding a combined cycle unit to a 132-megawatt gas-fired power plant, creating a 300-megawatt solar power plant, and building a new high-voltage (400-kilovolt) transformer station. Separately, on August 12, German airline Lufthansa announced that it would extend the suspension of flights to several Middle Eastern cities, including Erbil, until August 21, in anticipation of hostilities between Israel and Iran and its allies. more… Related Content

