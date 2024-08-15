Donald Trump's economic speech derailed by off-topic remarks at North Carolina rally





Donald Trump made little effort to stay on message Wednesday at a rally in North Carolina that his campaign billed as a grand economic speech, mixing promises to lower energy prices and unleash economic abundance with familiar off-script tangents about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' laughter, the mechanics of wind power and President Joe Biden's son.

The 75-minute speech was punctuated by a litany of grand policy ideas and even grander promises to end inflation, bolster already-record U.S. energy production and improve Americans’ living standards. But those statements were often lost in the former president’s trademark freewheeling, grievance-filled style, making it hard to match the enthusiasm of Harris’s nascent campaign.

Trump has expressed frustration that Democrats replaced Biden with the vice president as the top candidate for their presidential ticket. He has repeatedly denigrated San Francisco, where Harris once served as district attorney, as unlivable and attacked his rival in deeply personal terms, questioning her intelligence, saying she had the laugh of a madwoman and saying Democrats were being politically correct by trying to elevate the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

You know why she didn't give an interview? She's not smart. She's not intelligent. And we're tired of this guy, Crooked Joe, Trump said, using the nickname he often uses for Biden.

When he focused on policy, Trump pledged to end job-killing regulations, roll back Biden-era restrictions on fossil fuel production and green energy investments, direct Cabinet members to use every tool to beat inflation in the first year of a second term, and end all taxes on Social Security benefits and income classified as tips.

He promised economic growth so big that we will pay off all our debt, as he promised in 2016 before the national debt exploded during his presidency. He pledged to cut Americans’ energy costs by 50 to 70 percent in 12 months, or at most 18 months. But he immediately put in place protective measures: if it doesn’t work, you’ll say, “Oh well, I voted for him and he still managed to cut spending dramatically.”

At one point, Trump even appeared to question the point of giving a speech ostensibly about the economy. “They wanted to give a speech about the economy,” he said, apparently referring to his campaign advisers. “They say it’s the most important issue. I’m not sure.”

Trump spoke at the Harrahs Cherokee Center, an auditorium in downtown Asheville, with his podium flanked by more than a dozen American flags and custom backdrops that read: No Social Security Tax and No Tax on Tips, a made-for-TV setup to project the weight of the policy his campaign wanted Trump to convey.

Republicans had expected him to focus more on the economy than on the scattered arguments and attacks he has launched against Harris since Democrats chose her for president. Twice in the past week, Trump has all but bypassed those opportunities, first in an hour-long news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and then in a 2 1/2-hour conversation on the social media platform X with its CEO Elon Musk.

When he stuck to his script Wednesday, Trump compared the current economy to his own presidency, asking: “Is there anything cheaper under Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe?”

Kamala said fighting inflation would be her first priority on Day 1, Trump said. But Kamala's first day was three and a half years ago. Why didn't she do it?

Yet throughout his speech, Trump alternated between his prepared remarks and his usual attacks, stepping away from the teleprompter in the middle of explaining a new economic promise when something triggered a different thought. He rattled off his prepared remarks with gusto and speed. The rest was his more freewheeling style, punctuated by hand gestures and hyperbole.

He has more than once pivoted from a policy clash with Harris to another attack on his hometown of San Francisco. He has also repeatedly stressed that it was Biden, not Harris, who won Democratic primary votes. During one segment of his speech on energy, he slipped in an apparent dig at Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and his laptop from hell.

Trump has sought to tie his focus on the border and immigration policy to the economy. He has repeated his dubious claim that the influx of migrants will strain Social Security and Medicare to the point of collapse. He has lamented that taxpayer money is being spent to house migrants in some American cities, including his hometown of New York. But much of the time he has devoted to immigration has been devoted to the same attacks on immigrants and violent crime that have been a staple of Trump’s rhetoric since 2015.

The latest attempt to revive his campaign comes in the state that delivered Trump his narrowest statewide victory four years ago and is expected to be a battleground again in 2024.

Trump advisers have long believed that an inflationary economy is a liability for Democrats this year. But the Asheville event only amplifies questions about Trump’s ability to make it a central plank of his challenge to Harris.

The speech came the same day the Labor Department reported that year-over-year inflation in July hit its lowest level in more than three years, a potential respite for Harris from Trump’s attacks on inflation. Harris plans to travel to North Carolina on Friday to unveil more details of her pledge to make building the middle class a defining goal of my presidency.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are more likely to trust Trump than Harris when it comes to handling the economy, but the difference is slight: 45% for Trump and 38% for Harris.

Some voters who came to hear Trump say they are ready to hear him talk more specifically about his plans, not because they don't already trust him, but because they want him to broaden his appeal before Election Day.

He needs to tell people what he's going to do, talk about the issues, said Timothy Vath, a 55-year-old who drove from Greenville, South Carolina. He did what he said he would do in his first term. Tell us about how he would do it again.

Mona Shope, a 60-something from nearby Candler, said Trump, despite his own wealth, understands working people and wants what’s best for them. Recently retired from a public community college, Shope said she has a state pension but took a part-time job to beat inflation. “It’s so I can still take vacations and spend money after I pay my bills,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like I don’t have anything left to save.”

In some of his off-script moments, Trump has ventured into well-known distortions of facts, including when he mocked wind power by suggesting that people would face power outages when the wind wasn't blowing.

Trump has again insisted that inflation would not have risen had he been reelected in 2020, a claim that ignores global supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 spending increases that included a massive aid package Trump signed as president, and the effects on global energy prices of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Harris aide said Wednesday that the vice president welcomes any comparison Trump is able to make.

Whatever he says, one thing is for sure: Trump has no plan, no vision and no real interest in helping build the middle class, communications director Michael Tyler wrote in a campaign memo. Tyler pointed to the pandemic-driven economic downturn and the 2017 tax cuts that were skewed toward corporations and wealthy households, and predicted that Trump’s trade, tax and policy reversal proposals from the Biden era would send inflation soaring and cost our economy millions of jobs, all to the benefit of the ultra-wealthy and special interests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/08/15/donald-trump-economic-pitch-north-carolina-rally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos