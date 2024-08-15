List of traditional clothes Jokowi wore during the August 17 ceremony





Jakarta – In his story as an inspector of Indonesia's Independence Day ceremony, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) have worn a variety of traditional clothing from a number of regions in Indonesia. This tradition has continued since 2017. Quoting the official website of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy), below is a list of traditional Indonesian regional clothing that President Jokowi wore while he was an inspector. Independence Day Ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia every August 17: Traditional Tanah Bumbu clothing from South Kalimantan (RI anniversary 2017) During his first year as Inspector of the 72nd Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia ceremony in 2017, President Jokowi wore traditional clothing typical of Tanah Bumbu, Batulicin, South Kalimantan (Kalsel). This traditional clothing uses Pegatan woven fabric on the sarong, as well as Laung or head covering. The sarong used is a symbol of capable and hardworking humans. Meanwhile, Laung is a symbol of authority and courage. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Traditional Aceh Clothing (Indonesia Republic Day 2018) When he was an inspector of the 73rd anniversary ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia in 2018, President Jokowi wore traditional Aceh clothing. This traditional clothing consists of a headdress called Kupiah Meukeutop, which is made of red, green, yellow and black teteron. Meanwhile, the clothes worn are called Bajee, long black and decorated with kasab embroidery. President Jokowi wears traditional Acehnese clothing at the 73rd anniversary ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia (Photo: Renngga Sancaya/detikcom) Traditional Klungkung clothing from Bali (2019 Republic of Indonesia anniversary) In 2019, while serving as an inspector of the 74th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia ceremony, President Jokowi wore traditional Klungkung clothing from Bali. President Jokowi wore traditional Klungkung clothing, which is black with brown patterns, along with cloth stockings and a headdress. This traditional clothing is usually worn by the king's family in Bali to attend official events. President Jokowi wears traditional Klungkung clothing from Bali at the Rotary 74th anniversary ceremony (Photo: Andhika Prasetia/detikcom) Traditional clothing of NTT South Central Timor (RI anniversary 2020) When he was an inspector of the 75th anniversary ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia in 2020, President Jokowi wore traditional clothing from South Central Timor, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The traditional clothing worn by President Jokowi is dominated by red and white, symbolizing the courage of the Nunkolo men. President Jokowi wears traditional clothes from NTT South Central Timor at the 75th anniversary ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia (Photo: Doc. Presidential Secretariat) Traditional Pepadun Clothing of Lampung (RI Anniversary 2021) President Jokowi also wore the traditional Lampung clothing, Pepadun, when he was the inspector of the 76th Indonesian Independence Day ceremony in 2021. This traditional clothing has the meaning of leadership. The white pants used are the highest color in the traditional Lampung procession, usually worn by the Penyimbang (traditional leader), symbolizing purity and respect for honesty. Meanwhile, the Tumpal sarong with a bamboo shoot pattern symbolizes majesty. President Jokowi wears traditional Lampung clothes at the 76th anniversary ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia (Photo: Doc. Laily Rachev-Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Traditional Clothing of the Sultanate of Buton of Sulteng (RI HUT 2022) When he was the inspector of the 77th anniversary ceremony of the RI in 2022, President Jokowi wore traditional Dolomani clothing, or traditional clothing of the Sultanate of Buton, in Southeast Sulawesi (Central Sulawesi). This traditional clothing is identical to the bungo rongo pattern that symbolizes the journey of a leader. Traditional Dolomani clothing consists of a shirt, pants, a sarong, and a skullcap. There are also kotango (underwear), supele (belt), ewanga (kris or badik), and katuko (stick) as accessories. President Jokowi wears traditional Dolomani clothes from Buton during the ceremony of the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia (Photo: Muchlis Jr – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Traditional clothing of Kasunanan Surakarta (RI anniversary 2023) When he was the inspector of the 78th RI anniversary ceremony in 2023, President Jokowi wore traditional clothes from Kasunanan Surakarta, namely Ageman Songkok Singkepan Ageng. Usually, these traditional clothes are worn by kings at the Enggar Enggar Soho Tedhak Loji event. President Jokowi wears traditional Surakarta Kasunanan clothes at the 78th anniversary ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia (Photo: ANTARA FOTO/AKBAR NUGROHO GUMAY) (via/imk)

