PM Modi announces 75,000 new medical posts in next five years in Independence Day speech | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined his government's commitment to developing an education system that ensures young people no longer need to study abroad, announcing the introduction of 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years. Every year, about 25,000 young people go to study medicine in other countries. Some of them settle down in these countries, which worries me a lot. That is why we have decided to create 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years, Modi said. Expressing concern over the number of students going abroad for studies, he said the students, mostly from middle-class families, are forced to spend lakhs of rupees for their studies abroad. Referring to the opening of a new campus at Nalanda University, the Prime Minister said that while we have revived Nalanda University in Bihar, we need to revive the centuries-old spirit of Nalanda in the field of education and use it to give direction to the global traditions of knowledge. “We want to develop an education system here so that the youth of my country do not need to go abroad. Instead, people from abroad will come to India,” he added. Modi also spoke about the steps taken to increase the number of hospitals in the last few years. We have expanded the health infrastructure by allowing an increase in the number of hospitals. We have also announced an increase in the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges, so that our children can fulfil their dream of serving the nation as doctors, he said. This is in line with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's claims to double the number of undergraduate (MBBS) and postgraduate (PG) seats in medical studies in the last ten years. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, the number of MBBS seats has increased to 108,940 in 2023-24, an increase of 112 per cent from 51,348 seats in 2013-14. Similarly, there were 70,674 seats in 2023-24 in the country, an increase of 127 per cent from 31,185 seats in 2013-14. The ministry attributed the hike to an increase in the number of medical colleges, which in turn increased the number of MBBS seats. According to data shared by the health ministry in the Rajya Sabha, the number of medical colleges has increased by 82 per cent from 387 in 2013-14 to 706 in 2023-24. The Prime Minister also stressed that the new education policy gives priority to vernacular languages, advocating for the removal of language barriers to ensure that the country's talents are not hampered. “I want to tell the state governments and all institutions that the talents of our country should not face the language barrier. We must focus on the importance of mother tongues in our lives, our education and our families,” he said.

