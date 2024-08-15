Donald Trump's Baby Boomers Lose Their Lives, Kamala Harris's Silent Generation





Former President Donald Trump is losing older voters to Vice President Kamala Harris, a new poll shows.

A poll released Thursday by Emerson College found that the majority of voters over 70 support Harris over Trump, 51% to 48%.

The results represent a major breakthrough for Harris, who was able to overtake Trump’s lead among older voters. Last month, when President Joe Biden was still in the race, 50% of voters over the age of 70 supported Trump, while 48% of that age group supported Biden.

The over-70 category includes both baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, as well as the silent generation, anyone born between 1925 and 1945.

So far, older voters have leaned toward Trump, continuing a long Republican tradition among seniors. The GOP has won the votes of voters 65 and older in every presidential election since 2000. In the last presidential election, about 52% of voters over 65 supported Trump.

Kamala Harris at a campaign rally on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan, and Donald Trump on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. A new Emerson College poll shows Harris ahead of Trump among older voters. Kamala Harris at a campaign rally on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan, and Donald Trump on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. A new Emerson College poll shows Harris ahead of Trump among older voters. Andrew Harnik/Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

But the latest Emerson College poll, combined with Biden's gains among older voters, may suggest that things are changing and Harris is taking advantage.

A New York Times-Siena College poll released in May showed Biden leading Trump among older voters, garnering 48 percent of the vote to Trump’s 45 percent. A Fox News poll released in June also showed Biden leading Trump by 15 points among people 65 and older.

Harris’s surge in popularity is felt across all age groups. Spencer Kimball, executive director of polling at Emerson College, noted in a press release Thursday that younger voters, those under 30, have also gone for Harris, with 65% saying they would support the vice president on Election Day. Last month, 56% of younger voters said they would vote for Biden.

Thursday’s poll, the first by Emerson since Harris topped the Democratic ticket, gives her a 50% lead over Trump, to his 46%. There are still 5% of likely voters who say they are undecided about the November election, but even among those, Harris leads Trump 52% ​​to 48%.

The poll also found that Harris had a more favorable view than Trump. More than half, or 51%, said they had a favorable view of the vice president, compared with just 45% who said the same of Trump. Trump was also less favorable, with 55% of respondents describing him as unfavorable, compared with 49% who said the same of Harris.

Their running mates shared similar views, with 39% of voters saying they found Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance “very” or “somewhat” favorable. However, more voters found the Republican candidate unfavorable, with 49% describing their opinion of Vance as “unfavorable,” compared to 39% who said the same of Walz.

The Emerson College poll was conducted Aug. 12-14 among 1,000 registered voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The July survey was conducted July 7-8 among 1,370 registered voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

The May New York Times poll, conducted April 28-May 9 among 4,097 people, had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points. The June Fox News poll, conducted June 14-17 among 1,100 people, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

