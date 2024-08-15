Jokowi Admits LRT, MRT, High-Speed ​​Rail Projects Are Losing Money, Here Are Budget Details





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi He admitted that mass transport projects such as the MRT, LRT and high-speed rail are indeed a drain on the state budget. Despite this, the president said the projects are very important to reduce a greater economic loss due to traffic jams, especially in big cities. “All MRT, LRT and high-speed rail projects are indeed losing money, so the regional government must provide subsidies to cover operating costs,” Jokowi said while giving instructions to regional heads at Garuda Palace in the capital of Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Tuesday (August 13). 1. Jabodebek LRT Project Jabodebek Light Rail (TLR) is a mass transit infrastructure project connecting the cities of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok and Bekasi. The project involves the construction of a 148-meter curved railway bridge over the city center toll road connecting Jalan Gatot Subroto and Jalan HR Rasuna Said in South Jakarta. The Jabodebek LRT has a total track length of 42.1 kilometers with a construction cost per kilometer of Rp771.97 billion. According to a report by Tempo, the LRT project has experienced significant cost overruns, rising from Rp29.9 trillion to Rp32.5 trillion. To finance the project, PT Kereta Api Indonesia secured a Rp20 trillion loan and a government investment of Rp10.2 trillion (PMN). Unfortunately, delays in launching the project have resulted in a potential revenue loss of Rp587.7 billion. 2. Jakarta Metro Project The development of Jakarta MRT The cost of building the network is also a burden on the regional budget (APBD). Annual operating costs are estimated at Rp800 billion, while building the entire network will require about Rp4 trillion per year. Despite these substantial costs, former Jakarta Governor Jokowi argued that the investment was justified, as traffic congestion in the city is estimated to cause economic losses of up to Rp65 trillion per year. 3. Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Rail Project Jakarta-Bandung High speed train The KCJB project also poses a major challenge in terms of financing. According to Bhima Yudhistira, director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios), the government estimates that it will take 4.8 times the cost of the KCJB project to extend the high-speed line to Surabaya. The construction of 142.3 kilometers of road cost a whopping 112.5 trillion rupiah. Its extension to Surabaya, a distance of 690 kilometers, is expected to cost 545 trillion rupiah. This is more than the total budget of the new capital project, which is expected to reach 446 trillion rupiah. GIFT FROM THE PRINCESS | Ministry of Health. KHORY ALFARIZI | BETWEEN Editor's Picks: Japan provides Rp14 trillion loan for Indonesia's MRT project Click here get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

