Erdogan receives Palestinian leader Abbas, discusses 'Israeli massacres and permanent ceasefire'





The talks come at a critical time as regional tensions rise following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, an event widely seen as the result of an Israeli strike.

Learn more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for a major round of talks at the presidential palace in Ankara, focusing on the escalating conflict in Gaza. The talks come at a critical time, as regional tensions escalate following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, an event widely seen as the result of an Israeli strike. Erdogan's office issued a statement Wednesday evening, revealing that the two leaders discussed “the massacres committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories” and explored steps needed to achieve a permanent ceasefire and lasting peace. Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, vowing to step up pressure on Israel through the international community, particularly within the Islamic world. He stressed the importance of providing humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territories and called for global efforts to end the violence. Importance of Abbas' visit Abbas' visit, which comes just before his scheduled speech to the Turkish parliament, is seen as a strategic move by Erdogan, who has long been a staunch supporter of Hamas and the broader Palestinian struggle. Erdogan's invitation to Abbas follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress in July, where Netanyahu defended Israel's military actions in Gaza. Unlike Western countries, which have designated Hamas a terrorist organization, Erdogan has hailed the group as a liberation movement and has hosted its leaders, including Haniyeh, several times in Turkey. Turkey criticizes Israel and the West In addition to his support for Hamas, Erdogan has been one of the most vocal critics of Israeli military operations in Gaza, going so far as to accuse the Israeli government of genocide and compare Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. This rhetoric has not been without consequences: In May, Turkey suspended trade with Israel, citing the ongoing assault on Gaza. The diplomatic row was further escalated when Turkey recently filed a request with a United Nations tribunal to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel. The Turkish president also criticized Western countries for their support of Israel, saying they should be held accountable in international courts for their actions. Haniyeh's recent assassination has only increased regional tensions, with many in the Middle East bracing for possible Iranian retaliation against Israel. US Comments on Development Shortly before Abbas’ arrival, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake acknowledged the delicate situation, saying Washington was seeking Turkey’s help in de-escalating the conflict. Flake noted that Turkey’s unique position allowed it to engage with groups in Gaza in ways the U.S. could not, and he encouraged Turkish leaders to use their influence to reduce tensions wherever possible. Erdogan’s welcome of Abbas and his tough stance on the Gaza conflict underscore Turkey’s central role in the region, both as a supporter of the Palestinian cause and as a key player in the complex geopolitics of the Middle East. As Abbas prepares to address Turkish lawmakers, the international community is watching closely, aware that Turkey’s actions could have a significant impact on the trajectory of the ongoing conflict. With contributions from AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/turkiyes-erdogan-hosts-palestinian-leader-abbas-discusses-massacres-by-israel-permanent-ceasefire-13804888.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos