Space sector key to India's growth: PM Narendra Modi | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. | PTI Photo

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's space sector will be crucial in helping India grow, and his government has opened up the sector to private players, leading to the startup boom the country is currently witnessing in the sector, hinting at more reforms. According to industry sources, government policies are expected to play a key role in growing the sector from $8.4 billion currently to $44 billion by 2033. At the same time, the government is planning an additional investment of $22 billion in the space sector, a source familiar with the developments said. Industry players have welcomed the government's measures to boost the space sector. Modi also said that his government has played a key role in removing restrictions in the sector, which has enabled the current growth. “Hundreds of startups have emerged in the space sector. It is becoming vibrant. It is playing a key role in making India a strong nation. We have carried out many reforms in the space sector. We have freed it from the restrictions of the past,” he said. “Earlier, our space sector was hampered but we have liberated it. This is an opportunity for our young startups. Today, we see private satellites being launched. When the intentions are good, we get the desired results,” the Prime Minister added. Interestingly, the number of startups in the sector has increased dramatically from just 54 in 2020, before the establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), to over 200 today. Moreover, out of the total funding of $410.79 million that the space sector has received till June 2024, about 89% has been secured in the last four years. “The Indian space sector has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, marked by key and revolutionary reforms such as privatisation, introduction of a comprehensive space policy, liberal foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations and others. These changes have laid a strong foundation for India to consolidate its position in the global space economy,” said AK Bhatt, Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA). “We express our sincere gratitude to the Government of India for its keen interest and recognition of the need for a robust space industry in India, understanding the importance of the country playing a leading role in this burgeoning sector. With the continued, unequivocal and visionary support of the Government, the private space sector is poised to witness exponential growth over the next decade, driving innovation, attracting global investment and fostering collaborations that could help position India at the forefront of space technology and exploration,” he added. Another industry source added that the FDI policy is expected to attract significant inflows over the next two to five years, to the tune of $4-5 billion in areas such as satellite manufacturing, launch vehicles, ground segment solutions and related services. Earlier this year, India liberalised its space sector by amending the FDI policy, which could pave the way for more foreign capital inflows in the areas of satellite development and launch, and setting up of necessary ground infrastructure. The policy approved by the Union Cabinet ensured 100 per cent FDI in manufacturing of components and systems or subsystems for satellites, ground segments and user segments. On the other hand, 74 per cent FDI has been allowed for satellite manufacturing and operation, satellite data products and ground and user segments. Beyond 74 per cent, these activities fall under the government route. Further, for development of launch vehicles and associated systems, and setting up of launch and reception bases for spacecraft, FDI under the automatic route has been fixed at 49 per cent. As per the existing FDI policy, FDI is permitted in setting up and operating satellites only through government approval. In line with the vision and strategy of the Indian Space Policy 2023, the Union Cabinet has relaxed the FDI policy in the space sector by prescribing liberalised FDI thresholds for various sub-sectors/activities, a government statement said. Funding Space Startups in India Year Amount (in millions $) Until 2017 $38.00 2018 $3.08 2019 $6.05 2020 $22.50 2021 $67.20 2022 $125.72 2023 $123.90 2024 $24.34 Total: $410.79 Source: INSPACE

First published: August 15, 2024 | 3:57 p.m. EAST

