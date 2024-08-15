Announcement of the new management of the Olympic Park





Mayor's development corporation to return planning powers to local boroughs and take on redefined role

A new chairman and chief executive will take over at the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), ushering in the next phase of the ongoing evolution of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Shazia Hussain, currently deputy chief executive of Waltham Forest, has been appointed to succeed Lyn Garner as chief executive, and Suki Kalirai, an experienced business director in a wide range of fields, will take over from Lord Peter Hendy, subject to approval by the London Assembly. The changes reflect the new role of the LLDC, a municipal development company – one of two in the capital – created in 2012 and accountable to the Mayor of London, initially Boris Johnson and now Sadiq Khan. The LLDC has been given formal planning powers over the park itself and some adjacent areas to control and co-ordinate the various housing, public space and cultural projects that have taken shape over the last 12 years. But now the process has begun to return planning powers to the four east London boroughs whose boundaries include parts of the park, mainly Newham as well as Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest. This operation is expected to be completed by December 1st this year and the various responsibilities of the LLDC will apply to a more restricted geographical area from the same date, in accordance with an agreement decision taken by Mayor Khan in September 2022. The new LLDC model is set to come into effect on 1 April 2025, with a new board and governance structure and redefined responsibilities and functions. Mayor Khan’s decision states that an “agreed set of transition principles” will apply, including maintaining the quality of the park estate, being a democratically accountable body and becoming “financially sustainable without an ongoing GLA”. [Greater London Authority] “grant funding”. The LLDC reset will also end its connection to the London Stadium, the rebuilt Olympic stadium that is now home to West Ham United. However, in the coming months, Khan is due to appoint Garner as chairman of E20 Stadium LLP, the company that owns it. E20 will become a subsidiary of GLA Holdings, which is wholly owned by GLA. Hendy recently became transport minister in the new National Government and continues to be chairman of Network Rail. Kalirai currently chairs Paragon Asra Accommodations and is a non-executive director and chair of the non-profit organisation's retirement living section Housing 21 He has held senior and non-senior positions in a range of consumer, construction and education organisations including Coca Cola and Le Méridien and Forte hotels. He has also advised the United Nations on sustainability. Prior to joining Waltham Forest, Hussain was Deputy Managing Director at Brent and previously held a regeneration role at Tower Hamlets. Twelve years after the London Games, development work continues on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with other housing projects are underway and planned, and other components of the East Bank Cultural and Educational Center are nearing completion, with the new Sadler's Well to the east The dance theatre is expected to open later this year, followed by the new BBC Music Studios and a new one V&A East Museum in 2025. The V&A Storehouse project across the park at Here East, which will make the museum's reserve collection accessible, is also due to open next year. Dave Hill's Book Olympic Park: When Britain built something greatwhich tells the story of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, can be ordered directly from In London free postage and packaging, and also in bookstores Hackney Pages. Photo by LLDC. Related

