Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostage deal





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and discussed the Gaza ceasefire and the hostage release deal, Axios reported, citing two U.S. sources.

A source told Axios that Trump's call was meant to encourage Netanyahu to accept the deal, but stressed that he did not know if that was indeed what the former president told Netanyahu. Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Late last month, Netanyahu visited the United States and met with President Joe Biden, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former Republican President Trump.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire for Thursday.

Biden outlined a three-phase ceasefire proposal in a speech on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried to broker a ceasefire deal for the Gaza hostages but have faced repeated obstacles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalize relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eastern neighbors as part of a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, during a meeting in the Oval Office. (Reuters/TOM BRENNER)

Hamas announced Wednesday that it would not participate in a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks scheduled for Thursday in Qatar, but an official briefed on the discussions said mediators expected to consult with the Palestinian Islamist group afterward.

Washington, Israel's main ally, has said a ceasefire in Gaza would reduce the growing threat of a wider war in the Middle East.

Growing risk of escalation

The risk of a wider war has increased following the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Both assassinations have prompted threats of retaliation against Israel.

The latest bloodbath in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was sparked on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent assault on the Hamas-ruled enclave has since killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, sparking a hunger crisis and leading to allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice that Israel denies.

