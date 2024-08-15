Xi Jinping says China is willing to work with Brazil to promote building of China-Brazil community with a shared future





China is willing to work with Brazil to make the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties a new starting point to jointly promote the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday. Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. China and Brazil, two major developing countries and key emerging markets, are good friends and like-minded partners that join forces and move forward together, Xi said. Over the past half-century since the establishment of diplomatic relations, regardless of changes in the international landscape, the relations between the two countries have maintained stable development, with increasingly significant, comprehensive and strategic global influence, he said. While promoting the development and revitalization of their respective nations, China and Brazil have also played important roles in contributing to world peace, stability and prosperity, he added. Xi stressed that during Lula's successful visit to China last year, the two sides reached significant consensus on steering and opening up a new future for China-Brazil relations in the new era. China is willing to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Brazil as a new starting point to continuously strengthen the alignment of development strategies between the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, add new dimensions to the era of China-Brazil relations, and work together to promote the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, he said. For his part, Lula said that over the last half century, the friendship between Brazil and China has grown stronger and cooperation has become increasingly diversified. At present, the two countries maintain cooperation in many fields and at all levels, to jointly build a more prosperous, peaceful and just world, he added. Relations between Brazil and China are increasingly important for the construction of the multipolar order, as well as for a fairer and more effective global governance, Lula said, adding that bilateral relations play a fundamental role in the stability and predictability of the two countries and the world. He said that for the next 50 years of bilateral relations, the two countries will jointly chart a new course and create a bright common future. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin also exchanged congratulatory messages on Thursday.

