Narendra Modi becomes third PM to deliver more than 10 speeches





After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by becoming the third Indian prime minister to deliver 11 consecutive Independence Day speeches. On August 15, 2024, he delivered his final speech, the first since winning a third term. Jawaharlal Nehru: The first Prime Minister of India, Nehru delivered a total of 17 consecutive speeches on the occasion of Independence Day.

Indira Gandhi: India's only female Prime Minister, she delivered 16 speeches, 11 of them consecutive. Modi's first Independence Day speech was in 2014 and he has been addressing the nation regularly every year since. His speeches are known for their length, averaging around 82 minutes, with the longest being 94 minutes in 2016. This major achievement demonstrates Modi’s continued influence on Indian politics and his ability to engage with the public through these annual speeches. Independence Day speeches are an opportunity to honour our country and build relationships with the public, in addition to providing a forum for policy announcements. Modi often pays tribute to different organisations and initiatives in his speeches, which highlights the areas his administration is focusing on. When one compares the length and content of his Independence Day speeches to those of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out. Length of speeches Narendra Modi: Modi set a record with an average speech length of 82 minutes, with his longest speech reaching nearly 100 minutes in 2024. His speeches have steadily increased in length over the years, with notable durations of 94 minutes in 2016 and 90 minutes in 2020 and 2021.

Jawaharlal Nehru: Nehru's inaugural speech in 1947 lasted only 24 minutes, significantly shorter than Modi's. His longest recorded speech lasted 72 minutes.

Indira Gandhi: Gandhi's longest speech was 54 minutes in 1972. She also gave shorter speeches, some as brief as 14 minutes in 1966. Content of the speeches Narendra Modi: Modi's speeches are characterized by a strong focus on ambitious national goals and initiatives, such as “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047, skills development, and technological self-reliance in semiconductor production. His speeches often include a mix of policy announcements, reflections on national pride, and criticism of opposition parties, particularly the Congress Party, which he accuses of underestimating the capabilities of the Indian population.

Jawaharlal Nehru: The goals and challenges of a newly independent country were often discussed in Nehru's speeches. In his calls for development and national progress, he stressed the importance of unity, self-reliance, and hard work among Indians. He notably called for greater diligence in a 1959 speech, where he expressed concern about the Indian work ethic.

Indira Gandhi: Gandhi often stressed the importance of resilience and proactive participation in the progress of society in her lectures, which often addressed social issues and national unity. In her 1974 speech, she highlighted the dangers of complacency and called for personal responsibility to promote societal change. Modi's speeches are significantly longer and more focused on contemporary issues and future aspirations than those of Nehru and Gandhi, which are shorter and more reflective. Modi's style incorporates a mix of politics, criticism, and motivational rhetoric aimed at a modern audience, while Nehru and Gandhi's speeches were more focused on laying the foundations of a newly independent nation and addressing immediate social concerns. Also read | Independence Day 2024: List of Awards and Distinctions for Bravery Given on August 15

Also read | Explanation: Rules and dignitaries allowed to display Indian flag on vehicles

