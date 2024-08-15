Politics
The rest is politics, Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell
It is astonishing what is happening now. In the last two weeks alone, we have seen Bangladesh overthrow a leader who had dominated that country for 15 years and more. We are seeing incredible backsliding in Thailand. We have seen jolts in India, France and Germany. In the UK, we have gone from the Conservatives winning one of their largest majorities ever in 2019 to their biggest defeat in 2024. These are just isolated examples of a broader situation in which the world is becoming more polarised, more dangerous and more unpredictable by the minute.
Like many commentators, Stewart places at least some of the blame for all this volatility on social media and the way the algorithms behind platforms like Facebook and Twitter reinforce bias and encourage polarization.
But Stewart also believes that the rise of far-right authoritarianism in particular can be partly blamed on a problem with democracy itself.
For 200 years, we believed that prosperity was guaranteed by democracies. Unfortunately, in many countries, particularly in Europe, economies began to falter. People's living standards did not improve. Wages remained stagnant and many parts of the country were left behind. People look at China and say, “Here's a country that lifted all these people out of poverty, and they did it through strong leadership.” They look at India, where authoritarian leadership seems to work. We live in an era that is very open to strongmen offering easy solutions and a lot of bluster.
Democracy is incredibly valuable because it is based on the fundamental idea that citizens are equal, that they have dignity, that they should not be patronized by an elite that tells them what to do, that they have the ability to kick them out, and that their rights are protected. These are very, very special things. But for it to be morally justified, it also has to be effective. It has to make people believe that it not only says something important about human dignity, but that it can also fix potholes, create jobs, and keep trains running on time.
Loading
It's classic, articulate Stewart, delivered in the calm, modulated tone familiar to TRiP listeners. Also familiar are his frequent laments about the lack of seriousness in politics, a central theme of his recent best-selling book, Politics on the edge.
On the surface it is a political memoir detailing his decade in Westminster, including his time as Secretary of State for International Development, but it is also a devastating critique of the state of British politics and the failures of a political class primarily interested in power for power's sake. Moreover, it is a very candid admission by Stewart of his unsuitability for political office.
“I found it very depressing,” he says. “I found it so sad that people generally spend so little time thinking about what to do and are more concerned with promoting themselves, attacking the opposition or selling policies, rather than trying to think about serious, thoughtful, difficult things to do. It was so superficial.”
Nor did his frank criticism of his colleagues at the time endear him to many in the Conservative Party from which he resigned, particularly former prime ministers David Cameron and Liz Truss. All this came at a personal cost.
They don't like me, he said with a hint of regret. They don't talk [to me]. The truth is that I have seen these colleagues almost every day for ten years, and it is difficult to make the decision to say that I do not think these people are fit for public office and that they are not serious. And there are times when I feel a little guilty about doing it, but I also think it is important to do it.
It's difficult to make the decision to say, “I don't think these people are fit to hold public office.”
Rory Stewart
Starting in October, Stewart will travel to Australia for a five-city speaking tour. He is looking forward to deepening his understanding of our politics and is particularly interested in the Turquoise independence movement.
“I'm very interested to know whether Australia is the exception to this general rule of the breakdown of mature democracies, polarisation and extremism, and whether you could offer a glimmer of hope about where Britain might be headed,” he said, before going on to list other glimmers of hope around the world.
He points to the rise of Kamala Harris and the fact that Trump could be defeated, that France has given up on ceding power to the far right and that cracks have appeared in Narendra Modi's power base in India.
He adds, however: “It's a matter of time to time. We're on a tightrope. These are partial victories, and I fear that the general trend of the world is going in a rather dark direction.”
Rory Stewart Australian Tour: 21 October, Melbourne Arts Centre; 29 October, Sydney Opera House; 2 November, Brisbane Concert Hall; Sunday 3, Canberra Llewellyn Hall; 4 November, Perth Concert Hall.
The Booklist is a weekly newsletter for book lovers, written by editor Jason Steger. Get it delivered every Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/the-political-odd-couple-taking-the-podcast-world-by-storm-20240814-p5k2dk.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The rest is politics, Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell
- 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California again near Lake Elsinore – Press Telegram
- Abbas announced he would visit Gaza in a speech to the Turkish parliament
- Camas School District Partners with US Tennis Association to Open Year-Round Tennis Center
- Forest fire in Greece forces thousands to evacuate and destroy about 100 homes | BBC News
- Four hospitalized, two dead after Minneapolis apartment building fire near US Bank Stadium
- Biden, Harris appear together; Vance, Walz hit the campaign trail
- Season tickets for Union hockey and football are now on sale!
- Daniel Spratt, MD, discusses potential causes of cancer rise
- Narendra Modi becomes third PM to deliver more than 10 speeches
- Cabinet reshuffle: Jokowi's way of securing power and business
- Latest banking satisfaction survey results released by CMA