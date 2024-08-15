PM Modi breaks silence on RG Kar rape and murder case, urges state govt to take tough action against criminals





We need to think seriously…: PM Modi breaks silence on RG Kar rape and murder case, urges state governments to act firmly Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said state governments must take firm action against the attackers/criminals. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke his silence on the horrific RG Kar College rape and murder case. During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, PM Modi said he felt the outrage of the society over the atrocities committed against women and state governments should take the matter seriously. “I would like to express my grief once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we need to think seriously about the atrocities committed against women. There is an outrage in the country. I can feel that outrage. The country, the society and the state governments will have to take this seriously,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi also said that a speedy investigation should be conducted into crimes against women and those who commit such heinous acts should be severely punished as soon as possible. “It is important to conduct prompt investigations into crimes committed against women and punish the perpetrators of such monstrous acts severely within the shortest possible time. This is important to build trust in the society. I would also like to say that when rape and atrocities against women happen, it is widely discussed. But when a person with such monstrous tendencies is punished, it is not mentioned in the media but confined to one corner. There is a need to have a thorough debate about who is being punished so that those who commit this sin understand that it leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instill this fear,” PM Modi added. Situation in Bangladesh improving, PM Modi says from Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped that the situation in Bangladesh would improve soon, even as he expressed concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the country. In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said India would always support the growth and development of Bangladesh. “India always wants its neighbouring countries to take the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace,” Prime Minister Modi said. As a neighbouring country, India is concerned about what has happened in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said. “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern about what is happening in Bangladesh. I hope the situation will improve as soon as possible,” he said.







