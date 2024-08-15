Is Donald Trump Considering Firing His Campaign Managers? What We Know





Rumors that Donald Trump is considering firing two of his top campaign managers appear to stem from a since-edited online article and a quote from a vocal critic of the former president.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail website published a story saying that Trump was angry with his team over the choice of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as the Republican's running mate for 2024.

The original article suggested that Trump was considering firing campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. Disclose.tv, a news aggregator, then cited the article on X, formerly Twitter, telling its 1.3 million followers: “NEW – Trump reportedly in talks to fire campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles – DailyMail.”

Trump's team denied the allegations, saying LaCivita and Wiles are doing a “phenomenal job and any rumors to the contrary are false and not based on reality.”

This claim appears to be based on comments made by Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired as Trump's White House communications director in July 2017 after serving in the role for 10 days.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 14. The Daily Mail has removed sections of an online story that said Trump was considering firing his campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. More Peter Zay / AFP/Getty Images

On August 9, Scaramucci, who is now a frequent and outspoken critic of the former president, said on The Rest Is Politics US podcast that Trump was furious that his campaign had been tied to the Project 2025 agenda and that he was receiving backlash because Vance was a “terrible, terrible choice” for vice president.

“He’s currently inflaming people in his campaign about the Vance pick,” Scaramucci said, adding that Trump had “talked to people” about firing LaCivita and Wiles.

“They're two extremely talented people. If he does that, I think it would be a disaster,” Scaramucci added.

The original headline of the Daily Mail article read: “Inside Trump's 'crisis': Ex-president 'turns on his team because he's pissed off' over his choice of JD Vance – as insiders fear he will fire two 'hugely talented' campaign gurus.”

The headline was later changed to: “Former Trump aides say Donald Trump is in 'crisis' and 'feels election is slipping away from him'… as is 'campaign illumination'.”

The new version of the article removed the section reporting Scaramucci's comments that Trump had discussed firing LaCivita and Wiles and made no other mention of the former president talking about potentially getting rid of his top campaign advisers.

However, in the edited version of the online article, a photo of the couple remained with the caption “Trump reportedly discussing with confidants the firing of his campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson told Newsweek: “As President Trump has said, he believes Ms. Wiles and Mr. LaCivita are doing a phenomenal job and that any rumors to the contrary are false and not grounded in reality.

“This campaign is about winning, and anyone who isn’t focused on electing President Trump and losing Kamala Harris is only hurting all Americans. The naysayers and lobbyists are waging a destructive battle of rumor and innuendo, and they are well known and will be remembered.”

Newsweek has contacted the Daily Mail by email for comment.

Vance has faced constant criticism since accepting the role of Trump's running mate after his past comments about women, abortion and childless people resurfaced.

The senator also enjoyed negative approval ratings, with polls showing him to be the least-favored non-incumbent vice presidential candidate after a party convention since 1980.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, had previously denied reports that the former president was reconsidering his choice of running mate.

“President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made in Senator Vance, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House,” Cheung told Newsweek.

He added: “And any reporting to the contrary is nothing more than ridiculous fake news from non-existent sources or individuals who have no idea what is going on.”

Updated 8/15/24, 10:15 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comments from the Trump campaign.

