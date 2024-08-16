Jokowi's Annual Speech-RI Fest Concert





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A number of major events will take place today, Friday (16/8/2024). The highlight was a joint session of the People's Representative Council (DPR), the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), and the Regional Representative Council (DPD). Many exhibitions and concerts will also take place today.

Events and agenda for Friday, August 16, 2024:

1. State speech for the introduction of the financial note (09:00 -15:00 WIB)

The annual DPR/MPR/DPD joint session will be President Joko Widodo's last joint session.

Here is the calendar of events:

09:30 – 09:35 National Anthem of Indonesia Raya

09:35 – 09:38 Silence for Creation hosted by the President of the MPR

09:38 – 09:58 Opening of the MPR annual session and the 2024 joint session of the DPR and DPD as well as the introductory speech to the 2024 MPR annual session by the MPR President

09:58 – 10:18 Introductory speech of the joint session of the DPR and the DPD by the President of the DPR

10:18 – 11:03 Speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the presentation of performance reports of state institutions and State Address by the President of the Republic of Indonesia on the occasion of the 79th Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia

11:03 – 11:06 DPR President continues MPR annual session and joint DPR-DPD session

11.06 – 11.13 Performance of regional songs

11:13 – 11:18 Prayer reading

11:18 – 11:23 Closing of the annual session of the MPR and the joint session of the DPR and the DPD by the president of the DPR

11:23 – 11:28 National Anthem of Indonesia Raya

11:28 The annual session of the MPR and the joint session of the DPR and the DPD RI have ended

Composition of the plenary session concerning the RAPBN 2025:

1:30 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. National Anthem of Indonesia Raya

1:35 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. Opening speech of the first session of the DPR RI Session year 2024-2025 by the President of the DPR

13:50 – 14:35 Speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia in the framework of the introduction/statement of the government on the draft law concerning APBN for the financial year 2025 and its financial note

14:35 – 14:50 – Presentation of the draft law concerning APBN for the financial year 2025 and the financial note along with supporting documents from the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and continued with the presentation of the draft law concerning APBN for the financial year 2025 and Financial Note along with supporting documents, as well as a letter of request for review from the Chairman of the DPR to the Chairman of the DPD

– Signing of the minutes of presentation of the draft law concerning the APBN for the financial year 2025 by the President of the DPR RI and the President of the Republic of Indonesia

– Signing of the minutes of the submission of the draft law concerning the APBN accompanied by a letter requesting examination from the president of the DPR RI to the president of the DPD RI

2:50 p.m. – 2:57 p.m. Prayer reading

2:57 p.m. – 3:02 p.m. Closing of the RAPBN plenary session by the President of the DPR

15.02 – 15.07 National Anthem of Indonesia Raya

15.07 The plenary session of the DPR RI concerning the RAPBN is over

A number of ministers will also attend the RAPBN 2025 press conference in the afternoon.

2. The 22nd International Franchise, Licensing and Business Concepts Exhibition & Conference 2024 at JCC Senayan, Jakarta (August 16-18)

3. BCA Expo at Hall 5-10 ICE BSD City (August 16-18)

4. RI Fest Musical Concert (August 16-18)

The event took place at Gambir Expo, JIExpo Kemayoran. This festival was hosted by many Indonesian musicians, such as Tulus, NDX AKA, Nadin Amizah, The Changcuters and JKT48.

5. DNA Master Class (August 14-16)

Sinar Mas Land via Digital Hub and in collaboration with Tech in Asia organized the event hosted by ICE BSD City, Tangerang.

6. IOG Supply Chain and National Capabilities Summit 2024 at JCC Senayan (August 14-16)

7. Islamic Book Fair (IBF) 2024 at JCC Senayan, Tanah Abang (August 14-18)

Southeast Asia's largest book and travel exhibition to feature cheap Umrah travel deals

8. Serpong Culinary Festival 2024 (August 15 – September 15)

Serpong Culinary Festival (FKS) 2024 is a culinary event that will showcase 90 types of culinary delights from Java Island, such as Empal Gentong Bu Dharma Cirebon, Mie Koclok Mang Sam Cirebon, Sate Kelinci Karmel Lembang and Nasi Bebek Sinjay Madura.

In addition to Javanese cuisine, FKS will also showcase various culinary specialties from Medan. This FKS will be held for one month from August 15 to September 15, 2024 at the East Parking Area of ​​Summarecon Mall Serpong (SMS), Tangerang, Banten.Rosseno

9. Presidential Archives and Car Exhibition at Sarinah Shopping Mall, Jakarta (August 13-22)

In this exhibition, which has the theme “Indonesia Answers”, visitors will be presented with archives in the form of photographic documentation, videos and other documents.

10 Jakarta Orchid Extravaganza 2024″ (August 11-26, 2024)

The event was held at Lapangan Banteng Park in Central Jakarta. Visitors can enjoy exhibitions of various orchid species with unique flower shapes, colors and aromas.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Stock Market Mastery Money Class Webinar: Learn the Relationship Between Macroeconomics and the Stock Market

You can register here Welcome to Money Class (google.com)

Company agenda:

Interim Cash Ex-Dividend Date PT Mark Dynamics Indonesia Tbk. BRAND

Date with interim cash dividend PT Armada Berjaya Trans Tbk. JAY

PT PAM Mineral Tbk Interim Cash Dividend with Date NICL

(is/is)



Watch the video below: Prabowo: absolute, non-negotiable approval!



