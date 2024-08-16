Politics
Jokowi's Annual Speech-RI Fest Concert
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A number of major events will take place today, Friday (16/8/2024). The highlight was a joint session of the People's Representative Council (DPR), the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), and the Regional Representative Council (DPD). Many exhibitions and concerts will also take place today.
Events and agenda for Friday, August 16, 2024:
1. State speech for the introduction of the financial note (09:00 -15:00 WIB)
The annual DPR/MPR/DPD joint session will be President Joko Widodo's last joint session.
Here is the calendar of events:
09:30 – 09:35 National Anthem of Indonesia Raya
09:35 – 09:38 Silence for Creation hosted by the President of the MPR
09:38 – 09:58 Opening of the MPR annual session and the 2024 joint session of the DPR and DPD as well as the introductory speech to the 2024 MPR annual session by the MPR President
09:58 – 10:18 Introductory speech of the joint session of the DPR and the DPD by the President of the DPR
10:18 – 11:03 Speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the presentation of performance reports of state institutions and State Address by the President of the Republic of Indonesia on the occasion of the 79th Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia
11:03 – 11:06 DPR President continues MPR annual session and joint DPR-DPD session
11.06 – 11.13 Performance of regional songs
11:13 – 11:18 Prayer reading
11:18 – 11:23 Closing of the annual session of the MPR and the joint session of the DPR and the DPD by the president of the DPR
11:23 – 11:28 National Anthem of Indonesia Raya
11:28 The annual session of the MPR and the joint session of the DPR and the DPD RI have ended
Composition of the plenary session concerning the RAPBN 2025:
1:30 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. National Anthem of Indonesia Raya
1:35 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. Opening speech of the first session of the DPR RI Session year 2024-2025 by the President of the DPR
13:50 – 14:35 Speech by the President of the Republic of Indonesia in the framework of the introduction/statement of the government on the draft law concerning APBN for the financial year 2025 and its financial note
14:35 – 14:50 – Presentation of the draft law concerning APBN for the financial year 2025 and the financial note along with supporting documents from the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and continued with the presentation of the draft law concerning APBN for the financial year 2025 and Financial Note along with supporting documents, as well as a letter of request for review from the Chairman of the DPR to the Chairman of the DPD
– Signing of the minutes of presentation of the draft law concerning the APBN for the financial year 2025 by the President of the DPR RI and the President of the Republic of Indonesia
– Signing of the minutes of the submission of the draft law concerning the APBN accompanied by a letter requesting examination from the president of the DPR RI to the president of the DPD RI
2:50 p.m. – 2:57 p.m. Prayer reading
2:57 p.m. – 3:02 p.m. Closing of the RAPBN plenary session by the President of the DPR
15.02 – 15.07 National Anthem of Indonesia Raya
15.07 The plenary session of the DPR RI concerning the RAPBN is over
A number of ministers will also attend the RAPBN 2025 press conference in the afternoon.
2. The 22nd International Franchise, Licensing and Business Concepts Exhibition & Conference 2024 at JCC Senayan, Jakarta (August 16-18)
3. BCA Expo at Hall 5-10 ICE BSD City (August 16-18)
4. RI Fest Musical Concert (August 16-18)
The event took place at Gambir Expo, JIExpo Kemayoran. This festival was hosted by many Indonesian musicians, such as Tulus, NDX AKA, Nadin Amizah, The Changcuters and JKT48.
5. DNA Master Class (August 14-16)
Sinar Mas Land via Digital Hub and in collaboration with Tech in Asia organized the event hosted by ICE BSD City, Tangerang.
6. IOG Supply Chain and National Capabilities Summit 2024 at JCC Senayan (August 14-16)
7. Islamic Book Fair (IBF) 2024 at JCC Senayan, Tanah Abang (August 14-18)
Southeast Asia's largest book and travel exhibition to feature cheap Umrah travel deals
8. Serpong Culinary Festival 2024 (August 15 – September 15)
Serpong Culinary Festival (FKS) 2024 is a culinary event that will showcase 90 types of culinary delights from Java Island, such as Empal Gentong Bu Dharma Cirebon, Mie Koclok Mang Sam Cirebon, Sate Kelinci Karmel Lembang and Nasi Bebek Sinjay Madura.
In addition to Javanese cuisine, FKS will also showcase various culinary specialties from Medan. This FKS will be held for one month from August 15 to September 15, 2024 at the East Parking Area of Summarecon Mall Serpong (SMS), Tangerang, Banten.Rosseno
9. Presidential Archives and Car Exhibition at Sarinah Shopping Mall, Jakarta (August 13-22)
In this exhibition, which has the theme “Indonesia Answers”, visitors will be presented with archives in the form of photographic documentation, videos and other documents.
10 Jakarta Orchid Extravaganza 2024″ (August 11-26, 2024)
The event was held at Lapangan Banteng Park in Central Jakarta. Visitors can enjoy exhibitions of various orchid species with unique flower shapes, colors and aromas.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Stock Market Mastery Money Class Webinar: Learn the Relationship Between Macroeconomics and the Stock Market
You can register here Welcome to Money Class (google.com)
Company agenda:
Interim Cash Ex-Dividend Date PT Mark Dynamics Indonesia Tbk. BRAND
Date with interim cash dividend PT Armada Berjaya Trans Tbk. JAY
PT PAM Mineral Tbk Interim Cash Dividend with Date NICL
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/research/20240816055432-128-563441/agenda-hari-ini-jumat-16-agustus-pidato-tahunan-jokowi-konser-ri-fest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris over inflation and economy
- Jokowi's Annual Speech-RI Fest Concert
- Harry and Meghan reveal details of Colombia trip, Kate Middleton reveals recovery schedule – royal news live
- UK-supplied tanks used in Russian offensive in Ukraine, BBC | BBC News
- Turkey-Libya deal grants Turkish forces broad operational freedoms and legal immunity
- 2024 Ohio State football schedule: dates, times, TV channels, scores
- Poll shows Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in Texas
- Match Preview: Worcestershire vs. Kent
- COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater across the US are 'very high': What you need to know
- California Hit by 3.9-Magnitude Earthquake Days After Last Major Quake
- Is Donald Trump Considering Firing His Campaign Managers? What We Know
- Sreeja Akula pleased with Paris Olympics singles campaign, regrets team event quarterfinal defeat