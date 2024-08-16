Crimes against women must be investigated promptly, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi on August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said that crimes against women should be investigated promptly and strict punishment should be given to those who commit such acts. In his speech on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of independence, Mr Modi said states, society and the nation must take such incidents seriously. “I can feel that outrage,” he said. Crimes against women must be investigated without delay. Those who commit such evil acts must be prosecuted.at first sightto restore confidence in government, the judiciary and civil society. He said that while rape victims are highlighted in all media and discussed in society, the rapist is not at the center of the news. It is now necessary to have a broad debate about the criminals who are punished so that even those who commit such sins fear the consequences, including hanging. I think it is very important to create this fear, the Prime Minister said. Follow live updates on Kolkata doctor rape and murder here The alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on duty at a government hospital in Kolkata last week has sparked widespread protests across the country. Noting the success of the women's self-help groups, the Prime Minister said, “In the last decade, 10 million sisters have joined these women's self-help groups. When women become financially independent, they start contributing to important decision-making in their families. They become guarantors and guardians of social transformation… So far, a total of 9 million funds have been channelled through banks to these self-help groups, which enables them to continue their various activities.” He also discussed extending paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks and this change reflects a compassionate and constitutional approach to supporting working mothers and their children. Making progress Highlighting the government's efforts to promote a women-led development model in various sectors, Mr Modi said, “Whether it is innovation, employment or entrepreneurship, women are making strides in every sector. Women are not just increasing their participation; they are leading the sector.” Also read | Protest against rape and murder of female doctor in Calcutta “Today, in various fields including our defence sector, air force, army, navy and space sector, we are witnessing the strength of our women for the country,” the Prime Minister added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/states-should-act-on-crimes-against-women-with-utmost-urgency-instill-fear-among-perpetrators-pm-modi/article68528321.ece

