CNN cuts away from Donald Trump's press conference as former president delivers marathon opening statement





UPDATE: Donald Trump has defended his personal attacks on Kamala Harris, despite some suggestions from his allies that he focus on economic and border issues.

“I think I'm entitled to personal attacks,” Trump told reporters at a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “I don't have a lot of respect for her.”

Trump noted that Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, have engaged in their own personal attacks, calling him and JD Vance “weirdos.”

The press conference appeared to be a Trump campaign effort to push the candidate to take a step back. For the first 50 minutes or so, Trump read notes, hammering Harris on the economy as well as the border and crime. Behind him were props of household goods, designed to highlight the rising prices during the Biden administration.

But Trump has often moved on from one topic to another. One reporter asked him about rumors that Harris would propose new restrictions on price gouging, a move conservative critics have already denounced as price controls. Trump briefly chastised Harris for the proposal, before quickly moving on to his position on fracking.

At another point, Trump lashed out at CNN's Chris Wallace. “Not the father. There's no resemblance between him and Mike Wallace, I can tell you that.”

Nikki Haley, Trump's Republican primary rival who has since endorsed him, said earlier this week on Fox News that he should focus on the issues. Trump said he appreciated her advice, but “I have to do things my way.”

Fox News continued to air the remarks and press conference. CNN aired the first 30 minutes of remarks, then cut them off and then resumed them when Trump began taking questions from reporters. The network cut the broadcast again for about a half-hour. MSNBC skipped the press conference altogether.

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump opened his latest press conference with a long-winded opening statement.

After 30 minutes, CNN cut off.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer told viewers: “We continue to monitor the former president of the United States. He continues to deliver his so-called opening statement that has been going on for over a half hour, almost 40 minutes now… This has been going on for a long time.”

In his speech, Mr. Trump, reading from written notes, blamed his rival Kamala Harris for inflation while accusing her of pursuing “communist” policies. But he also attacked Ms. Harris on the border, crime and other issues, and even predicted that her election would lead to a 1929-style stock market crash. On Fox News, which stood by his remarks, stock prices rose sharply during the day, with the Dow gaining more than 500 points.

MSNBC completely ignored these remarks.

Television networks were criticized last week for broadcasting Trump's Palm Beach press conference, allowing him to spread falsehoods without real-time fact-checking.

As usual, CNN asked Daniel Dale to fact-check, who claimed that many of Trump's claims have already been “debunked.” He focused on two of them: the first, that California allows robberies as long as the thieves take less than $950, and the second, that mortgage rates are 10 percent, while the standard 30-year fixed rate is 6.9 percent. Trump also claimed that “well over” 100 percent of new jobs have gone to immigrants.

CNN resumed the press conference after Trump began taking questions, about 50 minutes in. But they cut the conference off again half an hour later.

