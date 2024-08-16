Donald Trump sentencing date: Former president asks to delay his sentencing date for bribe taking until after election





Former President Donald Trump is seeking to delay sentencing in his criminal bribery case until after the 2024 presidential election, arguing that the current sentencing date of Sept. 18 furthers what his lawyers call prosecutors' “clear election interference goals.”

Judge Juan Merchan has already delayed sentencing once, at Trump's request, following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.

Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. Judge Merchan ruled last month that he would rule on Trump's immunity request on September 16 and hand down sentence two days later.

MORE | Judge rejects Donald Trump's final request to withdraw from criminal bribery case

Donald Trump has lost his latest attempt to appoint a new judge in his bribery case as it heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month.

“This timing illustrates how unreasonable it is to allow only one day between a decision on prima facie issues of presidential immunity and an unprecedented and wrongful conviction,” the defense attorneys wrote in a letter to the judge Thursday.

Trump's lawyers have questioned whether the sentencing should take place after early voting begins, arguing that the timing undermines the integrity of the process.

“Finally, leaving aside the obvious objectives of election interference, there is no valid reason for the Court to keep the current sentencing date on the agenda. There is no reason to continue to rush,” the defense lawyers wrote.

Trump’s request for a delay comes a day after Merchan sharply criticized defense attorneys for raising “inaccurate and unsubstantiated allegations” in their motion to have Merchan recuse himself from the case because of an alleged conflict of interest involving his daughter and Vice President Kamala Harris. Merchan denied the motion.

Although Merchan denied their motion to recusal, Trump's lawyers again raised their arguments about “conflicts and appearances of impropriety” in their letter requesting a delay in sentencing.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Copyright 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/post/donald-trump-sentencing-former-president-asks-push-back-hush-money-criminal-hush-money-date-after-election/15189533/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos