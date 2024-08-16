Roya News | Abbas announces he will visit Gaza, urges world leaders to do the same





Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced today his intention to visit the Gaza Strip with all members of the Palestinian leadership and called for safe access to the currently besieged Strip. In a major speech to the Turkish parliament in Ankara on Thursday, attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, world leaders and the UN secretary-general, Abbas urged world leaders to visit Gaza. He said that after his visit to Gaza he planned to travel to Jerusalem. Abbas stressed that Israel's real goal behind the current assault in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem is to eradicate the Palestinian presence from their homeland and forcibly displace the Palestinians once again, a goal that he said will never be achieved no matter how hard they try. “I come to you bearing the pain and hopes of our Palestinian people who have endured great suffering and continuous catastrophe since 1948, facing the crimes of the occupation and the lack of international justice, while holding firmly to their land, nation, sacred sites and national rights,” Abbas said. He praised Egypt and Jordan for opposing the Israeli displacement plans, aligning with Palestinian positions and supporting them in international forums. Abbas also stressed the international consensus against these plans, which violate international law. Abbas expressed frustration at the silence of the international community in the face of the daily massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces, including the Al-Tahaddi school massacre, which left more than a hundred victims. He reaffirmed that Gaza is an integral part of the unified Palestinian state and affirmed: “There will be no state in Gaza without Gaza, and our people will not be broken or capitulate. We will rebuild Gaza and heal the wounds of our people with the help of our Arab and Islamic nations and the free peoples of the world. Our independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital will be realized, no matter how long it takes or what sacrifices are required.” “The State of Palestine is a fixed reality on our territory and in the international community.” He also praised Turkey, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, for what he called its principled and courageous stance in defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence.

Abbas expressed his gratitude to the Turkish parties and civil society organizations that condemned the heinous crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people, their land and their sacred sites. “We are counting greatly on the support of our Turkish brothers, who have made the issue of Jerusalem and Palestine their central cause,” he concluded.

