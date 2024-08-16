Puan said the cabinet reshuffle was President Jokowi's prerogative

Jakarta (ANTARA) –

DPP PDI Perjuangan Chairman Puan Maharani responded to the question of a reshuffle of the Indonesian Cabinet ahead of schedule and said that it was the authority or prerogative of President Joko Widodo.

“Yes, it is the president's prerogative, that's all,” Puan said after reviewing preparations for the MPR RI's annual session at the Jakarta parliamentary complex on Thursday.

Puan was reluctant to comment further on the cabinet reshuffle that is rumored to reduce the number of PDI-P ministers in Joko Widodo's cabinet. The cabinet's term ends in October 2024.

“It is the prerogative of the president,” he said.

Also read: Surya Paloh: President will definitely look closely at 'reshuffle' issue

Previously, President Joko Widodo said that cabinet reshuffles could be made if such a rotation was necessary in the structure of the advanced Indonesian Cabinet. President Jokowi's statement answered the question of the possibility reshuffle minister in the near future.

“Yes, it is possible if necessary. If necessary,” President Jokowi said after attending the inauguration of the Indonesian Digital Financial Economy and Indonesian Creative Work Festival 2024 (FEKDI & KKI) at JCC Senayan Jakarta, Thursday (1/8).

Asked further about Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif who will be replaced by Investment Minister/BKPM head Bahlil Lahadalia, President Jokowi was reluctant to respond to the news.

The president then asked the media team again where the problem was.

“Who said it? Who said it? Yes, it is a problem, I don't need to answer it, I don't need to answer it,” the president said.

Also read: The Palace has not heard of a planned ministerial reshuffle

Also read: PDIP respects president's prerogative to reshuffle cabinet