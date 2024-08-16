Some takeaways from our July/August issue





James Evelegh picks out some key takeaways from the July/August issue of InPublishing magazine.

The July/August issue of InPublishing magazine came out this week. Here are some of my findings: Messaging: PR people should exercise restraint when trying to convince editors. Being super excited to contact you to share is not a good way to start their email. I mean, are they? Are they really?

PR people should exercise restraint when trying to convince editors. Being super excited to contact you to share is not a good way to start their email. I mean, are they? Are they really? Income diversification: At Good Housekeeping, this initiative was motivated by the observation that there are women who would spend more money if they created a product that allowed them to buy it.

At Good Housekeeping, this initiative was motivated by the observation that there are women who would spend more money if they created a product that allowed them to buy it. Subscription Marketing: It’s important to try and fail. You don’t just learn from your successes. Failure is painful, but it can be a rewarding experience. Take value from it and carry it into your next adventure.

It’s important to try and fail. You don’t just learn from your successes. Failure is painful, but it can be a rewarding experience. Take value from it and carry it into your next adventure. Current deserts: Hyperlocal sites can fill a gap in information provision, but this gap is not adequately filled in disadvantaged areas, which can lead to a democratic deficit.

Hyperlocal sites can fill a gap in information provision, but this gap is not adequately filled in disadvantaged areas, which can lead to a democratic deficit. Credibility: Sections of the national press have been discredited by their unreserved support for Brexit and Boris Johnson, while also supporting Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Sections of the national press have been discredited by their unreserved support for Brexit and Boris Johnson, while also supporting Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Front cover design: A magazine cover is not a set of pieces placed in a template. It is a whole, a single entity. This means that the words must be written with the images in mind.

A magazine cover is not a set of pieces placed in a template. It is a whole, a single entity. This means that the words must be written with the images in mind. Journalism: If you take your time, you get better results, and at a minimum, you want journalists to be able to have time to talk to experts, talk to people on the ground, and hopefully visit.

If you take your time, you get better results, and at a minimum, you want journalists to be able to have time to talk to experts, talk to people on the ground, and hopefully visit. Data publication: A single, scalable, scalable, and flexible platform is a prerequisite. No matter how well you know your customers’ needs, if the technology and database structure you use make it difficult to query and manipulate data and deploy new products to meet those needs, you will seriously underperform.

A single, scalable, scalable, and flexible platform is a prerequisite. No matter how well you know your customers’ needs, if the technology and database structure you use make it difficult to query and manipulate data and deploy new products to meet those needs, you will seriously underperform. Development of new products: You really need to understand your value proposition, so that you don't let the desire to get to market quickly persuade you to skip concept and prototype development.

You really need to understand your value proposition, so that you don't let the desire to get to market quickly persuade you to skip concept and prototype development. Encouraging signs: The most welcome development in today's media is the return of the entrepreneurial spirit to journalism, a spirit of origin, with editors and business partners defining communities and guessing (and tracking) what is useful to those communities and what exploits them.

The most welcome development in today's media is the return of the entrepreneurial spirit to journalism, a spirit of origin, with editors and business partners defining communities and guessing (and tracking) what is useful to those communities and what exploits them. Fight against ad blockers: If your users respect your content and trust you enough to remove their ad blockers, make sure their ad experience is good!

If your users respect your content and trust you enough to remove their ad blockers, make sure their ad experience is good! Acceptance of AI: The public is largely wary of how AI could be used to create content, especially for newsworthy topics like politics or war. It is more comfortable with behind-the-scenes tasks, like transcribing interviews or summarizing documents for research, to support journalists rather than replace them.

The public is largely wary of how AI could be used to create content, especially for newsworthy topics like politics or war. It is more comfortable with behind-the-scenes tasks, like transcribing interviews or summarizing documents for research, to support journalists rather than replace them. AI Safeguards: Having ethical safeguards in place allows teams to move forward with confidence because they know the parameters within which they are operating.

Having ethical safeguards in place allows teams to move forward with confidence because they know the parameters within which they are operating. Portfolio management: Each brand within a publisher’s portfolio can have very different dynamics and business models. Managing this diversity while trying to apply best practices and generate economies of scale across the organization is a real challenge for many companies. If you would like to read the full issue, please register here. Once you have completed your registration, you will receive a link to the digital edition.



You can find James Evelegh's regular column in the InPubWeekly newsletter, which you can subscribe to here.

