As his popularity plummets in polls, Trump steps up false attacks on election integrity





As he looks at the new political reality, with Vice President Kamala Harris turning the tide for Democrats in the race for the White House, former President Donald Trump is making preemptive excuses for a possible second loss. Most of them are patently false.

Trump has said in recent days that President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, motivated by Democrats’ fears that he would lose, was unconstitutional. It is not. The Constitution says nothing about party nominations.

He and his allies have accused Harris of generating fake crowd images using artificial intelligence to boost perceptions of her electoral strength. Her audiences are real.

On Thursday, Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Judge Juan Merchan, who is scheduled to sentence him next month on serious crimes in New York, is using a partial gag order to prevent him from speaking to reporters during the campaign. The limited order allows him to speak to the media as long as he doesn’t attack the families of court officials.

For example, Trump addressed the media at a polling place in Florida on Wednesday, and last week he held a well-attended press conference at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump’s renewed willingness to build a false case that Democrats are trying to deceive him, nearly four years after his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results ended with his supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes, speaks to his insecurities, according to people familiar with his behavior, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation from the Republican Party’s most powerful figure.

Those concerns aren’t about the integrity of the election but rather about his chances of winning and his frustration at not being at the center of the national political debate at all times, these people said. Some Republicans worry that he has once again sidetracked issues that matter to voters, including inflation and immigration, by pursuing grievances that don’t resonate with swing voters.

“He can’t be a loser,” a former Trump adviser said of the former president’s willingness to portray the election as unfair. “He’s just going to do whatever he can to get attention,” the former adviser said, explaining that Trump views dominating media coverage as a sign of his political strength.

Republican strategists say Trump is fighting the wrong battle if he wants to retake the White House.

“Any time Trump doesn’t focus on the issues facing Americans and Harris’ failed record and instead talks about grievances or the last election, the outcome is likely to be the same,” said Stephen Lawson, a Republican operative based in Georgia, where two weeks ago Trump avoided talking about Harris at a rally to instead attack Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has resisted Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 results in the state.

Trump advisers say he is not at all worried about the state of the race.

“President Trump and our campaign have never been more confident in our ability to win this election,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a brief phone interview. “Our strategy to defeat Kamala Harris since she became the Democratic Party’s inaugurated nominee following Joe Biden’s coup has not changed. We will work hard every day to expose Kamala Harris and her dangerously liberal policies that have created a nightmare of inflation, bloodshed at the border and war around the world.”

Trump never abandoned his spurious claims of election fraud in 2020, an argument that appeals to his political base but alienates many voters outside it. But his obsession with the idea that the system is rigged against him tends to fade when he feels confident about his position and flares up when he’s worried.

Earlier this week, the Republican National Committee, which is actually an arm of the Trump campaign, bragged on X that it had signed up 157,000 people for an “election integrity program.”

“Why is the RNC mobilizing hundreds of thousands of people for an election integrity project instead of hundreds of thousands of precinct captains and GOTVs? [get out the vote] “People are really focused on how to convince and turn out voters?” said one GOP veteran who questioned the strategy. “That’s because it’s much easier to cry foul when he inevitably loses another winnable fucking race because he has no idea how to defend his own vision.

Polls consistently show a close contest, but Harris is significantly better positioned to win than Biden was when he withdrew. Amid this abrupt reversal of course, Trump has increasingly cast doubt on the integrity of the election.

This kind of stuff has always been part of the message, but it’s much more central now, said one Republican representative who is not authorized by his employer to speak publicly about the presidential campaign. Whether he’s using it to downplay a potential defeat or to further motivate his base, who knows? But undermining trust in institutions is at the heart of everything he does.

After Trump baselessly claimed on Truth Social last week that the Democrats' change at the top of their ticket was “unconstitutional,” he explained his thinking at the Mar-a-Lago press conference.

“For a country that has a Constitution that we cherish, we cherish that Constitution, to have acted in this way is pretty serious, pretty horrific,” Trump said. “And I’m not a Biden fan, but I’ll tell you, from a constitutional standpoint, from any standpoint, they took away the presidency.”

Although Biden chose not to end his re-election campaign, he remains president for a term that ends January 20.

In a conversation with billionaire Elon Musk on X Spaces this week, Trump repeated his false claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” and accused Democrats of trying to steal that election as he has been sued in federal and state courts. A New York jury convicted him earlier this year of nearly three dozen counts of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged affair to further his election hopes. Trump denies having a sexual affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trump advisers note that he has aired his differences with Harris on substantive issues such as energy policy, immigration and inflation in recent days, including at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday.

But Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist who works in New Hampshire and Washington, D.C., said Trump risks reminding voters who voted against him four years ago of what they didn't like about him when he mixes in false claims of fraud.

“Fictitious personal grievances don’t play well on the campaign trail,” Bartlett said. “Telling voters who voted against you in 2020 that the election was stolen is not a welcome message. It was political poison in the midterms and it could be political suicide for Trump in the general election.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/standing-polls-slides-trump-ramps-false-attacks-election-integrity-rcna166570 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos