Politics
Trump wants the United States to be energy dominant. It already is.
We are currently testing an audio version of this article using AI-powered tools. While the audio is machine-generated, the article was written by human journalists. For more information on our policies on AI, see our AI policy.
Subscribe to The Yall, a weekly coverage of the people, places and policies that define Texas, produced by Texas Tribune journalists living in communities across the state.
ODESSA Former President Donald Trump has promised to drill on his first day in office. He wants, as his website says, for the United States to become the world's largest energy producer by far!
This is already the case thanks to Texas.
Earlier this year, the Texas Oil & Gas Association, the state's leading industry group, reported that Texas would supply 42% of the nation's oil by 2023. Texas broke records last year when operators drilled nearly 2 billion barrels of oil and 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
The U.S. oil and gas sector produced 12.9 million barrels of oil per day in 2018. The previous record was 12.3 million barrels of oil per day in 2019. The Federal Energy Information Administration already projects that companies will produce an average of 13.2 million barrels per day this year and 13.7 million barrels per day in 2025.
No other country produces as much oil as the United States.
Russia, the world’s second-largest producer, estimated its output at about 9 million barrels per day in June. That wasn’t always the case. During the 1990s and early 2000s, the United States lagged behind Saudi Arabia and Russia. The United States took the lead in 2018.
Texas is on pace to deliver billions of gallons of oil again this year, industry analysts say. And next year. And the year after that. A number of factors influence how much oil and gas companies must supply at any given time to meet demand, but there’s no doubt the industry is flush with liquids, analysts say. And while Trump may be encouraging more drilling, the market, not the person in the Oval Office, sets the production standards.
However, the industry would welcome less regulation, which would be more likely under any Republican administration.
The Biden administration has orchestrated efforts to combat climate change, including federal rules to reduce methane emissions, banning drilling on nearly half a million acres of federal land in Alaska, temporarily suspending exports of liquefied natural gas and listing a desert lizard as endangered to protect it from extinction, which has had no significant impact on production, analysts said.
But the moves have been enough to sour relations with the oil and gas industry, which sees the measures as hurting production and wants to be involved in policymaking. Trump, on the other hand, has pledged to remove all barriers to drilling.
Texas Exploits Record Amounts of Oil Through Fracking and Horizontal Drilling
Most of the state's oil comes from the Permian Basin, a 75,000-square-mile area spanning Texas and New Mexico where the biggest names in the energy industry, including Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, drill.
Texas' share of the Permian Basin is owned by the state and privately, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Federal restrictions on drilling would primarily affect New Mexico, where half of its production is owned by the federal government.
These companies and many others pumped more oil in 2023 than the nation’s nine top-producing states combined, according to data from Texas 2036. Drillers extracted 2 billion barrels of oil. Other states, including Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Oklahoma and North Dakota, pumped about 1.8 billion barrels.
The scale of Texas' oil and gas production is off the charts, said Jeremy Mazur, senior policy adviser to Texas 2036.
There’s no slowdown in sight. So far this year, the state’s oil and gas regulator has approved about 4,500 new drilling permits as of August. That’s about 70 percent of the permits approved by the Railroad Commission of Texas last year, or about 6,400.
To drill in Texas, companies must first get approval from the commission, which has 46 days to approve an application. No federal law limits the number of applications the commission can approve.
The most recent oil boom in Texas was made possible by technological advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, not a change in the law. Mazur said a boom in horizontal drilling in 2019, in which rigs drill farther away rather than deeper, allowed operators to access more oil without needing as many wells.
These advances come at a time when the energy market is booming, both nationally and internationally. And the growing demand for artificial intelligence will only make this situation worse.
There is a global market and the demands for energy are enormous, and Texas has the natural resources in the form of oil and natural gas to supply those commodities to an international market that demands them, Mazur said.
Supply and demand, not the president, will drive oil and gas production
James Coleman, a law professor and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said Trump's promise to drill, baby, drill, is not policy, but political rhetoric intended to excite his base.
“We get presidential campaign messages and it’s often hard to know what that actually means in practice,” he said. “I feel like people take that as a positive message and think it means more jobs.” [and] more infrastructure.
In fact, the idea of drilling more pits the interests of consumers against those of the oil and gas industry, thereby reducing their profits from crude oil.
He said the message was still encouraging for the oil and gas industry because it reinforces its role in the United States as a major source of support for energy demand. It also leaves unanswered questions about the need for infrastructure to support the current pace of production.
If “drill baby, drill or whatever” also means “build baby, build,” then there will be some pretty widespread benefits, both for producers and consumers, he said.
As with all commodities, the oil and gas industry pays close attention to supply and demand. And demand for energy has never been higher.
But Jason Feit, an adviser to energy analytics firm Enverus, said operators are struggling with an excess of natural gas. The fossil fuel is a byproduct of drilling in the Permian Basin’s vast deposits and costs operators money every day.
Companies that explore and drill for oil typically use pipelines to transport natural gas from oil fields to consumers. In Texas, the hundreds of thousands of miles of pipelines that carry billions of cubic feet of natural gas per day don't have enough room to carry more.
Feit said that unlike federal pipelines, Texas companies that transport natural gas are not required to publicly disclose how much natural gas they transport. That’s why Enverus uses a combination of extensive industry research and market data that tracks natural gas prices to analyze industry trends.
Oil and gas companies pay other companies to collect gas, Feit said.
According to the New York Times, the price of natural gas in West Texas is trading at 85 cents below zero. The price of oil is $75 a barrel, a price high enough for operators to offset the economic loss caused by the abundance of natural gas, according to a report in the Times.
“I think the ‘drill, baby, drill’ message is not in the industry’s best interest because it’s about promoting action without considering the consequences,” Feit said. “I think the U.S. should and will continue to increase production levels for many years to come, but with more due diligence than the phrase ‘drill, baby, drill’ suggests.”
He said it is rare for the industry to fully meet consumer demand.
There are a lot of variables, there are too many moving parts that influence supply and demand, Feit said. So yes, demand is met and the market has enough oil, but then something changes and demand changes, so more oil is needed, then less oil is needed.
The Trump campaign did not respond to questions from the Texas Tribune.
Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, said operators aren’t eager to drill as much as they are, despite calls for more drilling. Drillers are responsive to the market, he said, but added that the industry has called for less regulation.
According to Politico, Trump promised oil companies he would repeal federal environmental regulations in exchange for $1 billion in donations.
Longenecker said companies should focus on investing in technology, such as equipment to fracture multiple wells at once, and finding skilled workers. He added that shareholders were less interested in continuing to drill at the current pace.
According to Longenecker, the success criteria for many top producers changed years ago.
The American Petroleum Institute said in a statement that the United States is the envy of the world, but we must put the right policies in place to strengthen that energy advantage.
Disclosure: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Politico, Texas 2036 and The New York Times have provided financial support to The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Funders play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. A full list of these funders is available here.
The full schedule for the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival, taking place Sept. 57 in downtown Austin, is now LIVE. Check out the program, which features more than 100 unforgettable conversations on topics spanning education, economics, Texas and national politics, criminal justice, the border, the 2024 election and more. See the full schedule.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2024/08/15/donald-trump-energy-policy-fact-check-election-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump wants the United States to be energy dominant. It already is.
- KSP gave its response to the accusations against Jokowi
- Central District of California | Five defendants, including two doctors, charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's fatal drug overdose last year
- Wild Release Prospect Showcase Schedule – Wilderness Walk
- Yolo County confirms first case of West Nile virus this year
- Here's How Kate Mansi and Chad Doyle of General Hospital Survived the Earthquake
- Mpox: UK braces for virus as it declares global emergency – Sweden records first case | UK News
- Camas High's tennis courts could be covered to keep the weather out and allow the community to play.
- As his popularity plummets in polls, Trump steps up false attacks on election integrity
- Some takeaways from our July/August issue
- Puan said the cabinet reshuffle was President Jokowi's prerogative
- Alabama High School Football Player Dies After Collapse During Practice