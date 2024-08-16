Abbas tells Turkish parliament he will visit Gaza

Text size





ADDS Quotes and Context

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told a special session of the Turkish parliament on Thursday that he would visit Gaza.

He spoke as health ministry officials in the Hamas-controlled territory said the death toll from the Israeli attack had passed 40,000.

“I decided to go to Gaza with other brothers from the Palestinian leadership,” Abbas said to applause from Turkish MPs.

Abbas is based in Ramallah in the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip is controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

No one is allowed to enter the enclave except for a handful of aid workers. Abbas has not been to Gaza since Hamas came to power in 2007.

“I will do it,” Abbas said in remarks translated from Arabic into Turkish. “Even if it costs me my life.”

“Our life has no more value than the life of a child,” he added.

He wore a white scarf decorated with Turkish and Palestinian flags, like many MPs listening to his speech, and like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Abbas, who added a visit to Turkey after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, said the Palestinian people would stand firm despite Israeli strikes.

“Gaza belongs to us as a whole. We do not accept any solution that would divide our territories,” he told parliament.

“There can be no Palestinian state without Gaza. Our people will not surrender,” he promised.

Mr Abbas, who heads Fatah, a Palestinian rival to Hamas, met Mr Erdogan on Tuesday. Erdogan was present in parliament during his speech.

Abbas' latest trip comes at a tense time in the 10-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Efforts for a ceasefire have yet to succeed, and Israel is bracing for threats of attacks from Iran and its proxies following the assassinations of senior Hamas officials in Iran and Lebanon.

From the Turkish parliament, Abbas also commemorated the memory of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran, and delivered prayers.

A photo of the slain leader framed with red carnations was placed on one of the main seats in parliament as Abbas delivered a speech.

Haniyeh visited Turkey frequently and maintained close ties with Erdogan, who viewed Hamas as a liberation movement.

Erdogan has sharply criticized Israel's conduct in the war sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks, calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “butcher of Gaza.”

Abbas praised Erdogan's “courageous” stance and criticized the “silence of the international community in the face of the massacres perpetrated by Israel.”

bg-fo/jj