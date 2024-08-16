Insult to Indian people: Congress slams PM Modi, Defence Ministry after Rahul Gandhi forced to sit in back row at Independence Day function | India News





The Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Defence Ministry for relegating Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to the back rows during the Independence Day ceremony. The party said PM Modi should wake up to the new reality after June 4. Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge (Organisation) KC Venugopal criticised the Prime Minister and said that the arrogance with which you have relegated the Lok Sabha LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji to the back rows during the Independence Day Ceremony shows that you haven't learned your lesson. The defence ministry's explanation that it was a gesture of respect for the Olympians is not very convincing. While Olympians deserve all possible respect, I wonder how cabinet ministers like Amit Shah or Nirmala Sitharaman ji manage to get front row seats in front of them, he said. The MP also said that as per protocol, the party leaders of both the Houses should also be seated in the first row. But the seats of Rahul ji and INC president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge were in the fifth row. This was not just an insult to the party leader's position or Rahul ji; it was an insult to the people of India, whose voice Rahul ji represents in Parliament. It is astonishing how the truth can make some people uncomfortable, to the extent that they would rather rearrange the seats than face it, he said in a message on X. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that Prime Minister Modi was a person with a petty mindset and he kept proving it himself. It is futile to expect great things from people with small minds. Narendra Modi certainly showed his frustration by seating opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in the fifth row during the Independence Day “Celebrations, but it makes no difference to Rahul Gandhi and he will continue to raise people's issues as he has been doing,” she said in a statement. Shrinate said the rank of the opposition leader is that of a cabinet minister and the government ministers were sitting in the first row. Not only was Rahul Gandhi made to sit in the fifth row, but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's designated seat was also in the fifth row, she said. The Defence Ministry made a nonsense statement that 'this was done because we wanted to honour the Olympic athletes'. They should be honoured, just like Vinesh Phogat, but didn't Amit Shah, JP Nadda, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman want to honour them? she said. Click here to join The Indian Express on WhatsApp and get the latest news and updates

