Trump Busted Federal Employee Unions. They Think He'll Do It AgainExBulletin

Labor unions are among Kamala Harris' strongest supporters in her presidential bid, and federal employee unions in particular.

Not only do they appreciate his unwavering support for working people, they also fear what his opponent Donald Trump might do if re-elected president.

It is no exaggeration to say that since becoming vice president, Harris has played a key role in bringing federal employee unions back from the brink.

“Things have been completely different under this administration than they were under the previous administration,” said Britta Copt, a 26-year veteran of the Environmental Protection Agency.

With the stroke of a pen, Trump weakened federal employee unions

According to government statistics, unions represent about half of the federal government's 2.1 million civilian workers.

Through a series of executive orders signed in 2018, Trump decimated the power of these unions, weakening their ability to negotiate contracts and reducing the time union representatives can spend helping members resolve their complaints.

“We’ve lost our ability to file complaints on almost everything,” said Copt, who is also president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3607, which represents EPA workers in Colorado and Montana.

Britta Copt, a 26-year EPA employee, sits on a rock at Clear Creek in Golden, Colorado. She worries that former President Donald Trump will once again attack federal employee unions if he wins the election in November. Kathy Spanski Photography .

. Kathy Spanski Photography A Plan to Dismantle the 'Deep State'

Late in his presidency, Trump came up with an even bolder idea, creating a new category of political appointees, called Schedule F.

He did so through another executive order, saying it was part of his plan to rid the government of “rogue bureaucrats” and dismantle what he calls the deep state.

An unknown number of career civil servants were to be reclassified as political civil servants, meaning they could be fired at will and replaced. There was talk of converting some 50,000 positions.

“We were concerned that many of our employees were on the Schedule F list,” Copt said.

The decree targeted officials in politically related positions, but Copt says no one really knew what that meant. She feared she herself would be on the list.

She never found out, because Joe Biden was elected president and one of his first actions was to rescind the Schedule F executive order, along with others that Trump had signed that targeted federal employee unions.

Harris-led task force revitalizes unions

Biden named Vice President Harris to lead the new White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, which aims to strengthen unions across the country.

The task force ordered federal agencies to give their unions a bigger seat at the bargaining table and to ensure that new and existing employees are aware of their right to join a union.

“It will be a model of what all industries have the capacity and the ability, even the imperative, to do,” Harris said at a task force meeting in October 2021.

By 2023, federal employee unions will have approximately 80,000 new members.

Copt says the changes also paved the way for a robust new labor contract at the EPA. It included, among other things, a scientific integrity clause that ensured employees felt safe raising concerns when science was not being addressed at all or adequately, as was the case during the Trump years.

Yet Copt knows that all of this could disappear in a second Trump term.

Federal employees 'should be nervous'

Donald Moynihan, a political scientist at Georgetown, says there is no doubt that if Trump wins in November, his old policies, including Program F, will return.

“If you're a career federal employee, you should be nervous right now,” he said.

Today, the federal government has about 4,000 political appointees, up from 3,000 thirty years ago.

Moynihan warns that if tens of thousands of highly competent public servants are replaced by loyalist partisans, the American public will suffer.

“This will slowly erode the quality of government,” he said.

“We don't want to be replaced”

This scenario is deeply troubling to Tryshanda Moton, a senior aerospace engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

Tryshanda Moton, a senior aerospace engineer at NASA, spoke in a personal capacity about why the presidential election is crucial for union workers, especially those in government, during a “Labor for Harris” Zoom call hosted by the AFL-CIO on August 1. AFL-CIO/NPR screenshot

. AFL-CIO/Screenshot by NPR

“I think it's the fear because, you know, we see what Project 2025 says,” Moton says.

Project 2025, a 900-page plan developed by the conservative Heritage Foundation, details how a Republican administration would expand the president's power and reduce federal personnel.

Moton, who also holds a union leadership position with the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, recently joined a “Labor for Harris” Zoom call, pledging to do everything in her power to get Harris elected.

“We took an oath under the Constitution to be representative voters of the American public, and we do not want to be replaced.”

