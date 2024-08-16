Britain's most powerful woman goes to war – POLITICO

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper joked in her first speech to civil servants in the atrium of her department that they had faced crappy policies under the Tories, but stressed that she knew civil servants were working in good faith.

Reforming the Blob

But such heat is unlikely to last.

Changes in government naturally bring a sense of renewed energy, and it is perfectly normal for civil servants to feel this way, but they should not get carried away, said Jack Worlidge, a former Conservative special adviser who now works as a researcher at the Institute for Government think tank.

The further we go into this legislature, the more things will start to go wrong, as they do for all governments. Relations will become strained.

Another former Conservative adviser, who worked in Liz Truss's short-lived administration, added: “The civil service has fallen into certain habits and has grown in power over the last ten years which means that Labour will find it harder than it should to get things done, even if it is viewed marginally favourably by civil servants.”

This will prove a challenge for Gray, a self-proclaimed disruptor, who will want to shake up the functioning of government from the inside.

In an interview with the BBC a few years ago, she questioned why she had not been chosen for the top job in Northern Ireland's civil service: “I think people may have thought that maybe I was too much of a challenger or too disruptive. I'm both. Maybe I would bring… too much change. And yes, I wanted change.”

Westminster observers will note echoes of a former Downing Street chief of staff, Dominic Cummings, who led the prime minister’s team under Boris Johnson. A vocal critic of civil service intransigence, Cummings has written and spoken extensively about the frustrations of being stymied by civil servants.

Speaking at an event earlier this month, he cited as an example the Labour Party's pledge to radically reform Britain's planning laws.

“The very first thing that will happen when Starmer and Sue Gray sit down around the cabinet table soon is that a group of civil servants will say to them: ‘Sorry, Prime Minister, a lot of this is not just about political will,’ and then explain how many judicial reviews and planning controls will delay the process,” he said.

A new Dominic Cummings?

The former Conservative adviser quoted above warned that officials could turn to the media to obstruct progress on changes they disagree with.

“Senior civil servants are always fascinated by the dynamics of the prime minister's team and special advisers. Sometimes, when they need to, they play off groups of rival politicians against each other,” they said. “We have found that civil servants are increasingly willing to brief the media tactically, to expose things they disagree with, to disclose information they know will be damaging.”

Labour and Gray will not only face opposition from within the apparatus, but as is often the case with the left, from within their own ranks.

Although the Labour opposition had about 650 staff, and there were not enough government jobs to go around, Gray was blamed by several Labour staffers who were not given special adviser positions, either in Downing Street or in government generally.

Those who did not get jobs complained about little contact with the party about their future, while those who transitioned to government complained about their reduced pay in opposition and being given temporary three-month contracts.

The Labour Party has not commented on the reaction of current and former staff.

Similarly, a dozen shadow ministers have failed to transition into government, while newcomers have enjoyed rapid promotions, including Gray's son.

Media reports suggest Gray also clashed with Morgan McSweeney, Labour's head of political strategy and a key aide to Starmer, something the Labour administration denies.

Labour has separated the two parties, with neither party answerable to the other, and running separate teams to work to their strengths. McSweeney is seen as more political and combative, with a history of confrontation with political opponents such as the far right when he was on Barking and Dagenham council. Gray is seen as the gatekeeper, through whom all government planning passes.

The backlash against Gray from Labour figures who have clashed with her or who see her as the cause of their woes is likely to continue as long as she remains in power.

For Gray, this could prove to be a difficult time. As the Whitehall official quoted above said: “She had a lot of protection as a civil servant, but she has none at all now.”

Expect sparks to fly.