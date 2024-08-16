



August 15, 2024, 9:32 PM UTC

By Joy Reid

This is an excerpt adapted from the August 14 episode of “The ReidOut.”

In a 2004 interview with CNN, Donald Trump said, “The economy is doing better under Democrats.”

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate wasn't wrong. And now we have even more evidence to back up his claims.

On Wednesday, we learned that inflation has fallen to its lowest level in more than three years. That’s not only good news for your wallet, it’s also good news for the Federal Reserve, which has been waiting for numbers like these to justify lowering interest rates.

Do you know what we found out this week? Under the Biden administration, the United States has produced the most oil ever.

The news was so significant that it seemed to inflame Trump. On Wednesday night, Trump held a press conference on the economy in North Carolina.

He was supposed to lay out his economic vision for the future. Instead, he went on for over an hour to spout incoherent lies about the current booming economy and lies about the economy he left to President Joe Biden.

Trump said he gave Harris and Biden an economic miracle that they turned into an economic nightmare.

He then made vague promises about reducing inflation without saying how he would achieve this.

“On my first day back, I will sign an executive order directing every Cabinet Secretary and agency head to use every tool and authority to defeat inflation,” Trump said.

Then he kept complaining about how Harris was supposedly copying him.

“When Kamala comes out with her fake economic plan, it will probably be a copy of mine, because that's essentially what she's doing,” Trump said.

Trump’s rambling messages are completely disconnected from reality. Inflation is down, wage growth is outpacing price growth, and violent crime is down as well. These are objective facts that don’t care about Trump’s feelings.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in North Carolina on Friday to lay out her vision for the economy. According to Axios, she will outline how she plans to reduce health care, housing and food costs for the middle class.

She would like to break with Biden's economic policies and tackle rising prices head on, making middle-class economic concerns a key focus of her campaign.

Harris was boosted by a Financial Times poll that showed voters trust her more than Trump on the economy. As Trump said in 2004, voters may be realizing that the economy is doing better under Democrats.

Joy Reid

Allison Detzel contributed.

