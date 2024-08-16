State visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President To Lam





General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam President To Lam during a meeting in Hanoi, Aug. 3, 2024. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Phong General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam and his wife will pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping. Xi congratulated To Lam on his election as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam on August 3, saying that under the unswerving leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the Vietnamese Party and people will successfully achieve the goals and tasks set by the 13th National Congress. “I am willing to join hands with Comrade General Secretary To Lam in leading the building of an increasingly substantial and deepened China-Vietnam community with a shared future, jointly promoting traditional friendship, consolidating political trust, deepening strategic exchanges, boosting substantive cooperation, bringing greater happiness to the people of both countries, and making active contributions to the cause of peace and progress of mankind,” Xi said in his letter. During Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam last December, the two countries identified six targeted directions for developing the comprehensive strategic partnership, including strengthening strategic exchanges and exchanges at various levels, utilizing the important role of the security and defense cooperation pillar, and strategic infrastructure connectivity. China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner and second largest export market for many years, while Vietnam is China's largest partner in ASEAN and the fifth largest partner in the world after the US, Japan, South Korea and Russia. Bilateral trade between Vietnam and China reached $171.9 billion last year, and increased by 24.1 percent year-on-year in the first half.

