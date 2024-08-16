How Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell Conquered the World

It is astonishing what is happening now. In the last two weeks alone, we have seen Bangladesh overthrow a leader who had dominated that country for 15 years and more. We are seeing incredible backsliding in Thailand. We have seen jolts in India, France and Germany. In the UK, we have gone from the Conservatives winning one of their largest majorities ever in 2019 to their biggest defeat in 2024. These are just isolated examples of a broader situation in which the world is becoming more polarised, more dangerous and more unpredictable by the minute. Like many commentators, Stewart places at least some of the blame for all this volatility on social media and the way the algorithms behind platforms like Facebook and Twitter reinforce bias and encourage polarization. Rory Stewart in 2019 when he ran for president against Boris Johnson. Credit: Getty Images But Stewart also believes that the rise of far-right authoritarianism in particular can be partly blamed on a problem with democracy itself. For 200 years, we believed that prosperity was guaranteed by democracies. Unfortunately, in many countries, particularly in Europe, economies began to falter. People's living standards did not improve. Wages remained stagnant and many parts of the country were left behind. People look at China and say, “Here's a country that lifted all these people out of poverty, and they did it through strong leadership.” They look at India, where authoritarian leadership seems to work. We live in an era that is very open to strongmen offering easy solutions and a lot of bluster.

Democracy is incredibly valuable because it is based on the fundamental idea that citizens are equal, that they have dignity, that they should not be patronized by an elite that tells them what to do, that they have the ability to kick them out, and that their rights are protected. These are very, very special things. But for it to be morally justified, it also has to be effective. It has to make people believe that it not only says something important about human dignity, but that it can also fix potholes, create jobs, and keep trains running on time. Loading It's classic, articulate Stewart, delivered in the calm, modulated tone familiar to TRiP listeners. Also familiar are his frequent laments about the lack of seriousness in politics, a central theme of his recent best-selling book, Politics on the edge. On the surface it is a political memoir detailing his decade in Westminster, including his time as Secretary of State for International Development, but it is also a devastating critique of the state of British politics and the failures of a political class primarily interested in power for power's sake. Moreover, it is a very candid admission by Stewart of his unsuitability for political office. “I found it very depressing,” he says. “I found it so sad that people generally spend so little time thinking about what to do and are more concerned with promoting themselves, attacking the opposition or selling policies, rather than trying to think about serious, thoughtful, difficult things to do. It was so superficial.”

Nor did his frank criticism of his colleagues at the time endear him to many in the Conservative Party from which he resigned, particularly former prime ministers David Cameron and Liz Truss. All this came at a personal cost. They don't like me, he said with a hint of regret. They don't talk [to me]. The truth is that I have seen these colleagues almost every day for ten years, and it is difficult to make the decision to say that I do not think these people are fit for public office and that they are not serious. And there are times when I feel a little guilty about doing it, but I also think it is important to do it. It's difficult to make the decision to say, “I don't think these people are fit to hold public office.” Rory Stewart Starting in October, Stewart will travel to Australia for a five-city speaking tour. He is looking forward to deepening his understanding of our politics and is particularly interested in the Turquoise independence movement. “I'm very interested to know whether Australia is the exception to this general rule of the breakdown of mature democracies, polarisation and extremism, and whether you could offer a glimmer of hope about where Britain might be headed,” he said, before going on to list other glimmers of hope around the world.