Politics
Vietnamese To Lam makes first stop in China after becoming Communist Party chief
It will be Mr Lam's first overseas trip since being appointed general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country's top post. He succeeds Nguyen Phu Trong, who led the party for many years and died on July 19.
Cheng Hanping, a senior researcher at the Collaborative Innovation Center for South China Sea Studies at Nanjing University, said Lam's visit was likely to show the ballast role of the relationship between the two ruling communist parties.
No matter how the world changes or the contradictions that exist between China and Vietnam, the relations between the two parties in China and Vietnam are solid and unshakable, Cheng said.
In making Beijing her priority destination, Lam is also following in the footsteps of her predecessor. During her 13 years as Party leader, Trong held frequent high-level exchanges with Chinese leaders.
A week after the historic 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022, Trong arrived in Beijing, on his first overseas trip since beginning his third consecutive term.
The visit also made Trong the first foreign leader to meet with Xi Jinping and congratulate him in person after he was confirmed for a historic third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
According to Cheng, the two sides will seek to further strengthen their economic compatibility and party solidarity to boost bilateral ties during Lams' visit.
There is a need [for the two sides] to jointly confront peaceful evolution and color revolutions in the outside world, he said.
Experts agree that Lam would seek to strengthen Vietnam's economy through closer cooperation with China to consolidate her political position in the country after a period of leadership turbulence.
Observers said Lams' goals would include increasing Chinese investment and expanding trade volumes, as well as strengthening ties in the digital economy and collaborating on various supply chain issues.
Hanoi is also seeking Chinese investment and technological support to advance its domestic and cross-border railway projects.
According to Cheng, the cross-border railway would not only strengthen Vietnam's connectivity with China, but also integrate the Southeast Asian nation into the China-Europe Railway Express, a network of freight services linking various European countries.
China has long been Vietnam's largest trading partner and one of its major foreign investors, while Vietnam is China's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the fourth largest in the world.
Zhou Chao, a researcher at the Beijing-based independent think tank Anbound, said Lam could also seek increased Chinese imports of Vietnamese fruits, as well as stable electricity exports from China.
The latter would help Hanoi overcome a power shortage that is affecting local businesses and foreign manufacturers, particularly in Vietnam's northern region.
Deeper economic and trade relations undoubtedly signal a strengthening and optimization of bilateral ties, Zhou said, but he added that there is a limit in the relationship between the two neighbors.
Wang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was in Hanoi as Xi Jinping's special representative at Trong's funeral.
After taking over as party leader, Lam said there would be no change in foreign policy, raising hopes that he would continue to strike a balance between Vietnam's relations with China and the United States.
Zhou stressed that there was no sign of softening in Hanoi's stance on its territorial disputes with Beijing, adding that he expected Lam to remain firm on the issue.
Regarding the South China Sea, Vietnam's position will not change, but it will seek to improve communication with China or ask both sides to reduce their related activities in the disputed areas, he said.
According to Zhou, Vietnam's ruling elites may be looking for an external target to unite the public as leaders seek to consolidate domestic support and address internal challenges, such as rampant corruption and economic setbacks.
China would be an ideal choice as a potential target, given the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War and current frictions in the South China Sea, he said.
