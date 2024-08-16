Trump seeks to delay sentencing in 'bail' case until after election





Why Trump's 'hush money' conviction is being delayed

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the judge overseeing his criminal case in New York to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election, arguing that the delay is needed to resolve ongoing legal challenges to his conviction.

In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the case, Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove noted that the current sentencing date, Sept. 18, would come after early voting begins.

“Sentencing is currently scheduled to occur after early voting for the presidential election begins,” Blanche and Bove wrote. “By adjourning sentencing until after that election … the Court would reduce, if not eliminate, concerns about the integrity of any future proceedings.”

In May, a unanimous jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors had alleged that he orchestrated a scheme while president to conceal reimbursements to a lawyer who paid a “bribe” to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election to keep voters from learning about allegations of extramarital sex. Trump has denied the relationships and pleaded not guilty.

Trump has sought to overturn the conviction, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling on “presidential immunity.” His lawyers have argued that delaying sentencing would give them more time to plan an appeal if their request to overturn the decision is denied. The judge said he would rule on that request on September 16.

“There is no valid reason for the Court to keep the current sentencing date on the agenda. There is no reason to continue to rush,” they wrote, arguing that keeping the date would serve “blatant election interference purposes.”

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment.

