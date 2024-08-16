Jokowi calls for firing BPIP chief after controversy over Paskibraka rules

Controversy Paskibraka Princess of 2024 to be banned from wearing a long-tailed hijab. In addition to being bombarded with criticism, a number of parties are now calling for the dismissal of the head of the Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP), Yudian Wahyudi, by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

According to detikcom recordings, on Thursday (15/8/2024), Yudian Wahyudi indeed provided an explanation and apologized regarding the controversy of Paskibraka women removing their headscarves.

“BPIP also expresses its sincere apologies to all Indonesian people for the news that has developed regarding the news of removing the hijab for the women's Paskibraka at the central level 2024 that has appeared in the news,” Yudian said in his statement on Thursday (15/8).

Even though they have apologized, a number of parties continue to demand accountability. They have called on President Jokowi to fire Yudian Wahyudi.

Andre Rosiade asks Jokowi to fire BPIP chief

Indonesian House of Representatives member Andre Rosiade was one of those who reacted strongly to Paskibraka's hijab controversy. A day before the BPIP leader apologized, Rosiade first asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to dismiss Yudian because he did not understand the essence of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika.

“You (Yudian) understand Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, right? This is the motto of the Republic of Indonesia, a motto that respects diversity in our country. Your excuse reflects that you do not understand Bhinneka Tunggal Ika. It is better to be fired, I suggest you be fired, Mr. Jokowi. This is causing a stir in the country. Dozens of people said, 'We haven't had problems for years, how come you suddenly become the head of BPIP? You are complicating things.' which makes things difficult for the country. Moreover, we are a country full of diversity, we are a country that respects diversity and everyone's religious views,” Andre told reporters, Wednesday (14/8).

Andre was surprised by Yudian's response, who claimed that there was no compulsion regarding Paskibraka's daughter removing her hijab. According to Andre, it was the decision letter (SK) on Paskibraka's dress standards that was signed by Yudian that made Paskibraka members decide whether or not to sign the letter without compulsion.

“If people discriminate like this, just fire them, they will cause riots, make life difficult for the country and the government. There is slander against the president and the government,” the Sumatran lawmaker said.

He believes that Yudian is only using his language to defend the BPIP's policies, which are now attracting criticism from the wider community. Andre said Yudian does not understand the values ​​contained in Article 29 of the 1945 Constitution.

“The answer seems ironic and strings together the words aliasomon-omon. This person, if he reads the answer, strings together the words aliasomon-omon to look for 1,001 reasons, when talking about uniformity. It means that this person does not do it. I do not understand Bhinneka TunggalIka,” said Andre.

As a result of the BPIP policy, Andre said, negative perceptions have emerged towards the government. In fact, Andre continued, neither President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) nor the Ministry of Youth and Sports knew anything about the Paskibraka 2024 dress code.

“So this person is making noise, in fact, this person seems to be working for whom? How come it is as if he wants to discredit the government. In the end, those who get negative marks, negative labels, are the President and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, even though the President and the Ministry of Youth and Sports do not know anything and do not know anything. “This person is not worthy of being at the head of the BPIP,” added Andre.

