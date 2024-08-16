Kamala Harris's Best Campaign Surrogate Is Donald Trump





On Thursday, in a packed auditorium at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, President Joe Biden appeared in public with Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time since he decided three weeks ago to end his reelection campaign and endorse her instead. Smiles were everywhere, hugs, thunderous cheers. Harris, speaking first, called Biden an extraordinary human being. She beamed. Biden placed his hand over his heart. The crowd chanted Thank you, Joe! Thank you, Joe! The mood was warm and not too awkward, given the circumstances.

When it was Biden’s turn to speak, the president flashed his big smile and then launched into a story about his unfinished work, since 1973, on a health care bill with Sen. Frank Church, an Idaho riff that surely reminded more than one listener why Biden had so recently been pushed into retirement by his own party’s leaders. Was he really naming a senator who has been in the grave since 1984 before even mentioning his party’s new presidential nominee? With less than 90 days to go before the election, the point of the anecdote was supposed to be about Harris, his heir apparent and hand-picked successor. He corrected himself. Guys, she’s going to be a hell of a president, he said.

But in truth, it was something of an aside. Thursday’s speech, a victory lap celebrating the administration’s successful negotiation of deep price cuts on 10 drugs widely used by seniors, was exactly the kind of lopsided speech Biden loves. Harris played only a minor role in his deal-making story — a loyal vice president who cast the deciding vote two years ago on the Senate measure that allowed Medicare to negotiate with drug companies. There was no effort to put Harris back in the spotlight. Some in the audience, clearly excited to see their new nominee, left while the president was still speaking. (The crowd left the joint Biden-Harris event early after the vice president gave way to the outgoing president, the New York Post reported, more than a little rudely.)

This can’t be an easy moment for Biden. He and Harris performed to the crowd like the pros they are, but there’s no doubt, watching the president, that he’s more comfortable in farewell mode than playing the role of his boss; it must surely sting a proud man to see the cheering crowds that have greeted Harris at every stop since she dropped out of the race. There’s no doubt that recent reports are accurate: Biden is still angry at Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who sought to pressure him to end his campaign. The Times revealed just before Thursday’s event that Biden, despite everything, still believes he could have held on and won both the nomination and the general election against Trump. On Sunday, in a brief 11-minute interview with CBS, his first since dropping out of the race, Biden had surprisingly little to say about his vice president. He promised to campaign with her and do whatever would help her most, but he had nothing to say about why Harris would make a good president, other than that she had chosen a great guy in Tim Walz as her running mate and that together they would make a hell of a team.

Biden’s own legacy is at stake if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Aside from Harris herself, no one has more to hope for from his election than Biden. But his two appearances made it painfully clear that he has not yet transitioned, if he ever will, to become an effective advocate for her rise. Biden will have many farewell speeches to come, including Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. But watching him Thursday, it’s clear that the veteran campaigner has not yet fully accepted that his name is not at the top of the list.

Perhaps it doesn’t matter. While Biden is not yet Harris’s main supporter, these last few turbulent weeks have demonstrated that there is no better surrogate for her campaign than Trump himself. Virtually every time Trump has opened his mouth since Biden stepped down, the former president has argued his manifest unfitness for office. What better help could she ask for?

Just think about the last few days. On Sunday, Trump actually claimed in a social media post that the Harris campaign had faked a crowd of fifteen thousand people who showed up at a recent rally in a hangar at the Detroit airport. There was no one there, he insisted. She CHEATED, and the crowd, a creation of artificial intelligence or something, DID NOT EXIST. A very stable genius, right? Fact-checkers have dutifully weighed the pros and cons with eyewitness accounts and video evidence that Trump is crazy. Sometimes you wonder if there isn’t a secret Democratic operative secretly advising Trump when he posts these kinds of things. On Monday night, in a two-hour conversation on X with its owner, Elon Musk, Trump veered so far from the issue that it was almost a relief when he mentioned his apparent plan to self-exile in Venezuela if he lost to Harris, though it did sound a bit ominous when he warned that, if that happened, it would be a much safer place to gather than our country.

In a speech in North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump once again mocked Republican leaders who have publicly implored him to abandon personal attacks on the vice president in favor of a more substantive defense of his own policies. (As if.) The speech, Trump’s first in a key state in more than a week, even as Harris has built up new poll leads, was billed as an economic manifesto for a second Trump term. Or, as the former president himself put it,

It's about a thing called economics. I wanted to give a speech about economics. A lot of people are very devastated. [by] What happened to inflation and all the other stuff? So we do this as an intellectual discourse. We are all intellectuals today. Today we do it. And we are doing it right now. And it is very important. They say it is the most important subject. I think crime is right there. I think the line is right there, personally. We have a lot of important subjects… They say it is the most important subject. I am not sure it is… Inflation is the most important. But it is part of the economy.

A highly intellectual speech, at least compared to much of the rest of the address, which touched on topics such as Harris’s laugh and the artist who painted her portrait for the cover of Time magazine this week. As for the content, Trump offered less policy proposals than magic potions and miracle cures — a first-day executive order to his cabinet to immediately lower prices, create new tariffs, eliminate government regulations overnight. In the reality-based world, new reports showed a drop in inflation and a drop in crime statistics in most major American cities that same day.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Trump derided Harris as a communist who, if elected, will ruin the entire world. “Beyond the numbers, 100 percent of the new jobs created under Biden have gone to immigrants,” he said. He talked about the horrors of wind power and the evils of electric trucks. He talked and talked and talked. He complained about corrupt judges and prosecutors and the fake news media. Nearly an hour into the press conference, the press conference had yet to address a single issue. “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks,” Trump said, when he finally answered a reporter’s question about his struggling campaign strategy. Okay, then.

When Trump began seriously attacking Harris a few weeks ago, she dismissed his remarks about her race as the same old show. I say let the show go on for at least a few more months. Every time Trump speaks, he makes his case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-bidens-washington/kamala-harriss-best-campaign-surrogate-is-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos