Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi presents bonuses to Indonesian medalist of Paris 2024 Olympics





President Joko Jokowi Widodo received the Indonesian contingent for the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris 2024 on Thursday (15/08) at the central courtyard of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. “I would like to express my greatest gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of the nation and its people, to the athletes who fought hard at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and gave extraordinary pride to the nation, the state and its people,” President Jokowi said. The President said the success of Veddriq Leonardo, gold medalist in men's speed climbing, Rizky Juniansyah, gold medalist in men's 73 kilogram weightlifting, and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, bronze medalist in women's singles badminton, has sparked optimism and ambition among other Indonesian athletes to achieve better results in international events. “I see that it is not an instant success. There is a long process carried out by everyone, from the identification of talents to long-term and continuous training. The coaches and the management team also work hard and they also have their share of contribution in achieving such results,” added the Head of State. On this occasion, President Jokowi also presented bonuses to Olympic athletes and coaches as a token of appreciation from the government. The government has prepared a bonus of Rs 6 billion for gold medallists, Rs 1.65 billion for a bronze medallist, Rs 2.750 billion for coaches of gold medallists and Rs 675 million for coaches of a bronze medallist. There is also Rs 250 million for participating athletes, the President noted.FID/DNS) (GWH/LW)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/en/president-jokowi-hands-over-bonuses-to-indonesian-medalist-of-paris-2024-olympic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos