Palestinian President Announces He Will Visit Gaza to Help End Ongoing Israeli War





ISTANBUL In an unprecedented move amid a deadly war, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced Thursday that he plans to visit the Gaza Strip even as an Israeli offensive that has so far killed more than 40,000 people rages. “I announce to you and to the world that I have decided to go to the Gaza Strip with all Palestinian leaders,” Abbas told the Turkish parliament in Ankara during a special session on Palestine attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hundreds of Turkish lawmakers and other senior officials. Abbas is usually based in the West Bank. Abbas called on leaders of Arab, Islamic and friendly countries as well as the UN secretary-general to join his planned visit to help “end the Israeli aggression against Gaza.” He also urged the UN Security Council to guarantee their access to the besieged enclave. “Our next destination will be the holy city of Jerusalem, our eternal capital,” he stressed. Abbas praised the position of Turkey, President Erdogan and the Turkish people who reject and condemn Israeli “crimes” against the Palestinians. “Despite Israel's starvation, killings, destruction and targeting of humanitarian groups, the United States has used its veto power three times in the UN Security Council to prevent the war from ending,” he said. The Palestinian president stressed that the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank constitute a single geographical unit that forms an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy. He called for standing with Palestinians “to free more than 10,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.” Abbas stressed that the Palestinian people “will rebuild Gaza and heal its wounds with the support of the Arab and Islamic nations, within the framework of our independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.” “There can be no Palestinian state without Gaza,” Abbas said. “To those who talk about post-war scenarios in Gaza, we respond that Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem form a single united entity that forms the Palestinian state.” Israel has continued its brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, following an attack by Hamas despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The Israeli attack has since killed more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 92,400 others, according to local health officials. More than ten months after the start of the Israeli offensive, large swathes of Gaza lie in ruins, due to a crippling blockade of food, drinking water and medicine. Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to immediately cease its military operation in the southern town of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge from war before its invasion on May 6. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA News Dissemination System (HAS), and in a summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/palestinian-president-announces-he-will-pay-visit-to-gaza-to-help-stop-ongoing-israeli-war/3304879 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos