Companies are betting on Trump victory, says top management adviser





Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., August 14, 2024.

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

U.S. business leaders are “in denial” about Vice President Kamala Harris' growing lead over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to executive adviser Tina Fordham, who said Thursday that her clients are still betting big on the former president's comeback.

Fordham, founder of strategic consulting firm Fordham Global Foresight, told CNBC that her client base of institutional investors, board members and senior executives continues to view Trump as the most business-friendly candidate and their preferred choice.

“They still prefer a Trump presidency and they still think it’s going to happen,” Fordham told Street Signs Europe.

Harris is seen with a 2.6-point lead over Trump in the latest average of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

That lead has grown steadily since she was announced as the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month. Still, Fordham said many leaders are choosing to ignore the survey's findings.

Fordham, a geopolitical strategist, was Citi's first chief global political analyst and has 25 years of experience advising leaders at the intersection of politics and business.

“I see the polls are very bleak. Harris' victory is not yet priced in. A lot of Wall Street players are very invested in Trump returning to the White House,” Fordham said.

Trump has sought to capitalize on the support he enjoyed from Wall Street after his first term, which was widely seen as pro-business. Harris' position on business is seen as less clear.

Fordham, however, drew a distinction between the preferences of big tech companies and big banks on the one hand, and those of big business on the other. The latter, she said, are “jockeying” for a Harris presidency.

“They are building on the phenomenon of free trade and democracy in the United States, which has fueled global business for the last 30 years,” she said.

Read more political reporting on CNBC

Businesses will get a better look at Harris’ economic agenda on Friday, when the vice president is expected to outline her plans in a speech in North Carolina. Among the expected measures are what would be the first federal ban on “corporate price gouging” in the food and grocery industries and a possible copy of Trump’s proposed tip tax repeal.

The announcement comes after Trump laid out his economic agenda in the key swing state on Wednesday, sharing plans to cut taxes, reform energy policy and reduce inflation.

Fordham said, however, that she expected Harris' plan to be light on details, with the presidential candidate opting for strategic ambiguity. “The more specifics a candidate gives, the more voters they're going to lose,” Fordham said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/15/trump-2024-business-betting-on-trump-win-c-suite-advisor-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos