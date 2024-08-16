Xi Jinping and Lula hail 50 years of bilateral relations





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva exchanged congratulations on Thursday on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, pledging to jointly build a China-Brazil community with a shared future and contribute to world peace and development. China is willing to use the 50th anniversary as a new starting point to continue to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Brazil and deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Xi said in his congratulatory message. As both China and Brazil are major developing countries and important emerging markets, they are like-minded friends and partners moving forward together, Xi noted. He said the steady growth of bilateral relations and their growing global influence have promoted the development and revitalization of both nations, which has also contributed to global peace, stability and prosperity. Recalling Lula's successful trip to China last year, Xi said the two sides reached meaningful consensus on steering and opening up a new future for China-Brazil relations in the new era. Lula said in his message that relations between Brazil and China are increasingly important for building a multipolar order and achieving fairer and more effective global governance. Such a relationship contributes to the stability of both countries as well as the world, he said. Lula also said that for the next 50 years of bilateral relations, the two countries will together chart a new course and create a bright common future. In a signed article published in China Daily on Thursday, Lula highlighted new areas of cooperation, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and renewable energy sources. He said that “throughout these 50 years, we have built a strategic partnership that has strengthened the commercial, cultural, scientific and technological ties of our peoples.” With Brazil set to host the G20 summit in November and take over the rotating BRICS presidency in 2025, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told People's Daily that the country hopes to use these opportunities to launch a new round of high-level exchanges with China. Brazil is the first developing country to establish a strategic partnership with China and the first Latin American country to elevate its bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Since 2009, China has been Brazil's largest trading partner and one of its main sources of foreign investment, while Brazil is China's largest trading partner in Latin America. China's cumulative investment in Brazil has exceeded $70 billion, accounting for nearly 50% of the country's investment in South America. Zhou Zhiwei, a senior researcher at the Institute of Latin American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said China and Brazil have no geopolitical conflicts, enjoy strong economic complementarity and share similar positions on major international and regional issues. This is the most valuable strategic asset and the most important common interest between the two countries, as well as the political basis for deepening mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides, he said. He noted that the highly integrated interests between the two countries have led to a significant transformation of their relationship from a South-South cooperation model to a great power relationship. “Through the BRICS platform in particular, China and Brazil can cooperate more extensively with other developing countries, strengthening the voice of developing countries in international affairs and promoting the establishment of a new world political and economic order and a multipolar international structure,” Zhou said. [email protected]

