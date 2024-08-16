Donald Trump 'flails wildly' at press conference, former Obama adviser warns





Former President Donald Trump “became wildly agitated” while attempting to attack Vice President Kamala Harris during a news conference on economic policy, according to a former key adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Speaking Thursday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the former president told reporters he felt “entitled to make personal attacks” on Harris because he doesn’t have “a lot of respect for her” or “her intelligence.”

While Trump blamed Harris for President Joe Biden's economic policies and illustrated inflation with a display of cereal boxes, he also strayed from the topic by repeating false claims that his 2020 election defeat was illegitimate and reiterating grievances about his legal troubles.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, David Axelrod, who served as chief strategist for Obama's two successful presidential campaigns, compared Trump's display to that of a “pissed-off old boxer” desperately trying to attack a young fighter in the form of Harris.

Former President Donald Trump discusses inflation using cereal boxes and other grocery items during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 15. Former Obama adviser David Axelrod is seen in the inset image. Axelrod said Trump was “fighting wildly” at the event, comparing him to an “old, rattled boxer” fighting a “younger, agile fighter.” More from Adam Gray; Scott Olson

“I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. Trump looks like a shaken old boxer,” Axelrod wrote. “Backed into a corner by a younger, more agile boxer, he struggles wildly.”

“It's really something,” he added in a later message. “It's like watching someone have a nervous breakdown in public. They can't control themselves.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email Thursday evening for comment.

After the press conference, Harris' campaign released a statement about “whatever it is,” saying that “we are not sure what we just saw and neither is America.”

“At his country club, Donald Trump huffed and puffed his opposition to lowering grocery prices for middle- and working-class Americans and lowering prescription drug prices for seniors before returning to his usual lies and illusions,” said campaign spokesman James Singer.

“The American people can’t believe a word Donald Trump says, but they can trust Vice President Kamala Harris, who has spent her life taking on fraudsters, cheaters, and criminals like Donald Trump to make our country safer and lower costs for the middle class,” he added.

In addition to straying from the topic, the former president had more than one opportunity to question why he was talking about economic issues at the press conference.

At one point, Trump claimed that “virtually 100 percent” of the new jobs created over the past year “went to immigrants.” He then bizarrely claimed that he had “heard” the real number was “substantially higher and even greater” than 100 percent, which is mathematically impossible.

After warning that Harris would “blow up Social Security like you’ve never seen before” and “bankrupt” the entire country if she entered the Oval Office, Trump insisted that the United States was “already living this nightmare” of a Harris presidency.

The former president also predicted “a stock market crash like 1929” if he doesn't win in November, a warning he made before his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

Fox News, which broadcast the press conference live, aired a chyron showing the stock market rising significantly as Trump made his dire prediction.

Updated 08/15/24, 7:40 p.m.: This article has been updated with new information.

