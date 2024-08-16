Türkiye: Ten Years of State Hostility Towards the Press Under Erdogan





Four journalists are currently detained in Trkiye, the lowest number in decades following a decline in mass arrests of media workers. But judicial harassment of media remains widespread. Media workers face legal proceedings leading to convictions arrests In recent years, we have counted among our collaborators investigative journalists, television presenters and determined reporters such as Tolga Sardan, Merdan Yanardag, Baris Pehlivan, Abdurrahman Gk and Furkan Karabay. The most common charges against media workers include spreading propaganda for a terrorist organization and exposing a counterterrorism official to the threat of terrorist organizations under the Terrorism Act (TMK), or insulting a public official, insulting the president and denigrating state institutions under the Criminal Code (TCK). According to a tally by RSF partner Bianet.org, 77 journalists have been sentenced to fines or prison terms (in some cases suspended) over the past ten years for insulting the president in articles, editorials or comments published or shared on social media. Erol Onderoglu, RSF’s representative in Trkiye, is a co-defendant in a criminal case that has been going on for more than eight years, alongside journalist Ahmet Nesin and human rights defender Sebnem Korur Fincanci. They are accused of propaganda in support of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for participating in a journalistic solidarity campaign in support of zgr Gndem, a pro-Kurdish newspaper that was forcibly closed under the state of emergency in 2016. Their acquittal was overturned in October 2020 after they were publicly criticized by Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The persecution of journalists by the Erdogan administration does not recognize any bordersFor years, after fleeing abroad, journalists such as Erk Acarer, Hayko Bagdat and Fehim Tastekin have been subjected to legal proceedings or administrative reprisals in connection with their journalistic activity. Can Dndar, a former editor of the daily Cumhuriyet (Republic), was personally threatened by Erdogan, forced into exile abroad and sentenced in absentia to 27 and a half years in prison for a 2015 article titled “Te Erdoann yok dedii silahlar” (These are the weapons Erdogan says don’t exist). Erdogan responded: “The person who wrote this exclusive article will pay dearly. I will not let him get away with it.” Online platforms blocked Social media has also been censored by the Erdogan government. Instagram was made inaccessible on August 2 for such crimes, such as child abuse or drug use. This ban on access, announced without any explanation, is based on Article 8 of the Internet Law, which allows content or websites to be made inaccessible for many reasons, including “pornography,” “sale of products dangerous to health,” “incitement to suicide” or “harming the memory of the founder of the Republic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.” But the ban came after Instagram restricted access to Erdogan's condolence messages over the death of Hamas leader Ismal Haniyeh. Wikipedia was blocked in Turkey for three years starting in 2017 due to content and articles allegedly sympathetic to jihadist organizations in Syria. Twitter was blocked in March 2014 due to audio recordings implicating Turkish politicians. Five journalists killed The Turkish media had been spared political assassinations since the 2007 murder of Hrant Dink, a Turkish-Armenian journalist who founded and edited the bilingual weekly Agos. But five journalists have been murdered since Erdogan came to power: three Syrian journalists who fled the civil war that broke out in Syria in 2011 and two journalists based in the cities of Bursa and Kocaeli. When Erdogan became president in 2014, Turkey was ranked 154th out of 180 countries in RSF's World Press Freedom IndexIt fell to 165th place in 2023 and ranks 158th in the 2024 index. Key figures from Erdogan's ten years as president: Five journalists killed

131 journalists detained (more than 48 hours), including 40 convicted

77 journalists sentenced for insulting the president

85% of national media controlled by government

Three major social media platforms blocked (Instagram, Wikipedia, Twitter)

