This is a portrait of Iriana's clothes for 10 years after attending Jokowi's state speech







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Amidst the hustle and bustle of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) state speech, the figure of Iriana gave another color through the traditional clothes she wore. With her various achievements and struggles, it is not uncommon for a woman to be in the spotlight for her beauty and charm – from her physical appearance to her personal adornment style. Women's freedom in decoration adds to the diversity of beauty in Indonesia. In this regard, Ms. Iriana has her own taste. “Sober” is the word that best describes her style of dressing. Simple but attractive, the choice of colors is always in harmony with the skin tone, creating a “bright” impression. The right cut of clothes makes people mutter: “Wow, this is elegant.” At every annual MPR session, Ms. Iriana is always present to accompany President Jokowi, displaying her elegant kebaya collection every year. From the beginning of President Jokowi's term until the 2024 MPR session, here is a collection of Ms. Iriana's attractive kebaya styles. Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara

MPR Session 2015 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, AntaraMPR Session 2015 2015 – Elegant and graceful, Ms. Iriana looks stunning with a simple bun, complementing her purple kebaya combined with a matching batik tompal. A combination that reflects the elegance of tradition in modernity. Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara

MPR Session 2016 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, AntaraMPR Session 2016 2016 – Salmon color proved to be the right choice for Mom. The color of the kebaya stand worn makes Mother's face brighter, especially when paired with pearl jewelry.

Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara

MPR Session 2017 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, AntaraMPR Session 2017 2017 – Following in the footsteps of Mr. Jokowi's colors, Ms. Iriana chose an elegant traditional Balinese kebaya, complemented by Balinese prada songket fabric. With Mr. Jokowi wearing traditional Bugis clothing, Ms. Iriana looked harmonious and charming. Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara

MPR Session 2018 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, AntaraMPR Session 2018 2018 – This year, Ms. Iriana chose a fabric that has become trendy for Eid 2024. Nicknamed “shimmering” by Internet users, the mauve duchess satin kebaya support gives a touch of luxury that always seems discreet. Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara

MPR Session 2019 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, AntaraMPR Session 2019 2019 – Parang batik patterns never fail to exude charisma. Ms. Iriana looked charismatic and sweet in an off-white kebaya, combined with an elegant parang batik.

Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara

MPR Session 2022 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, AntaraMPR Session 2022 2022- Ms. Iriana chose the parang batik pattern again this year, delicate with a tulle kebaya backing combined with a soft gradient chiffon shawl. This look is even more elegant with a matching veil. Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara

MPR Session 2023 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, AntaraMPR Session 2023 2023 – Last year, Ms. Iriana wowed with a yellow kebaya stand, paired with matching songket fabric. An organza shawl with added lace adds a touch of soft elegance.” Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara, Sinpo.id

MPR Session 2024 Photo: Detikcom, Setpress Press Bureau, Antara, Sinpo.idMPR Session 2024 2024 – Organza seems to be in harmony with the character of Mrs. Iriana. At the annual session of MPR 2024, Mother once again seduced with a kebaya support combined with an organza scarf, following the latest trend. The soft mauve color is combined with a pearl necklace and earrings, giving an impression of unparalleled beauty.

CNBC INDONESIA Search

[email protected]

(emb/emb)

Watch the video below: Prabowo: absolute, non-negotiable approval!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/research/20240816111249-128-563606/ini-potret-baju-iriana-selama-10-tahun-hadiri-pidato-kenegaraan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos