Politics
Sarah Ingham: It's absurd to use riots as an excuse to suppress free speech
Sarah Ingham is the author ofThe Military Covenant: Its impact on civil-military relations in Britain.
“It's not Twitter that matters, it's the people who sent us here.” Boris Johnson advice The Prime Minister’s remarks at his last Prime Minister’s Questions in July 2022 appear to have gone unheard by his latest successor. X/Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, suddenly seem to matter far too much to the Labour government, the mainstream media and the European Union.
To them, Musk appears to be moving from the genius of Tesla, who single-handedly advanced the Net Zero agenda by making electric cars coveted by the most committed car enthusiasts, to a Doctor Evildetermined to dominate the world through its online platform.
To the rest of us, he is a champion of free speech whose head-to-head with Donald Trump Monday, despite the presence of the stars, the day was a bit laborious.
However, just hours before Trump's speech Thierry Bretona European commissioner, intervened – and with all the importance of an overpaid bureaucrat who wields power without any electoral accountability. This embodiment of a Brexit justification warned Musk against violating the EU’s Digital Services Act.
He was acting, he said, in the context of recent events in the UK as if beautiful France failed to inspire securities as Paris burned last month. Moreover, the timing of Breton's letter suggests that he was only too happy to interfere in the American election.
The responses on X to Frances Commissioner ranged from reminders of the US First Amendment (regarding protection of freedom of speech) and Article 19 of the UN Declaration of Human Rights (ditto), as well as Article 11 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (ditto), all the way back to 1776, 200 years ago and the pithy **** off, tyrant.
Breton is not the only one who wants (metaphorically of course) to shoot Messenger X. Sir Keir Starmer's patience must have been sorely tested by Musk who anchored the TwoTierKeir meme in the consciousness of his 194.5 million subscribers and published a caricature of an electric chair. execution he captioned it: In 2030 for making a comment on Facebook that the UK government didn't like.
Last week, the Financial Times Edward Luce posted (on X, ironically)that Elon Musk's threat to democracy is intolerable as Janice Turner described it in The Times As the king of trolls, she rightly observes that history is full of ultra-rich men manipulating governments and public opinion for profit – but that certainly includes the owner of her globally influential newspapers. Is Musk a Rupert Murdoch for our digital age?
It is forgotten that social media platforms played a key role in the pro-democracy Arab Spring of 2010-2012. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube helped to topple authoritarian regimes in the Middle East and North Africa; in January 2011, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak They cut off internet access for five days in a failed attempt to quell the uprising.
The legacy of the Arab Spring is certainly patchwork, but no one in Britain, especially just weeks after a general election, should be saying that concerned citizens should not have tried to change the status quo.
Yet recent debates over the riots in Britain suggest that many politicians would like to follow Mubarak's lead and clamp down on social media. Free speech is now back on the agenda, thanks in part to Alastair Campbell's suggestion (again, on X) that the police should investigate Douglas Murray, the Spectator columnist and author of The Strange Death of Europe.
Free speech is a cornerstone of democracy and should be a core principle for all conservatives.
There are legal constraints, as anyone who has worked hard for a local newspaper can attest. Most interns will have access to a damaged copy of the paper. McNaes, an essential law for journalists. Now in his 27th edition, she highlights how the law ensures that no one in Britain can be a free speech absolutist in the manner of Musk.
Now he Online Safety Act, 2023 The Sunak government’s attempts to regulate the internet and social media have been presented as making the UK the safest place in the world for children online. One consequence of the recent mess is that the Starmer government is already already revising the law.
If MPs had put away their mobile phones in the House of Commons, which is a workplace, they could have given the bill its full attention when it was passed by Parliament. It did not address the issue of whether children should be online unsupervised and why their parents or guardians are so indifferent to the content children are viewing. Would those same adults give pornography to children in their care?
The most controversial proposals, and rightly so, concern legal but harmful content. This definition is not only subjective, but could give ministers the green light to stifle views they don’t like, such as those related to transgenderism or climate change, under the guise of catch-all disinformation (i.e. views they don’t agree with).
It could also burden the police with the same chaos as similarly unconservative measures. Non-criminal hate incidentswhich the Union for Freedom of Expression has called a frightening restriction on our freedom of expression.
What for? Long before the advent of social media, there were outbreaks of violence. In 2000, a vigilante gang attacked a man's home in South Wales. pediatricianhaving confused his profession with that of a pedophile. The law cannot erase the ignorance of pigs.
The Prime Minister should be commended for ending the recent unrest and swiftly restoring order using existing law, particularly in relation to incitement to violence and violent disorder. Labour must avoid using the riots as a pretext to crack down further on social media: we have enough laws.
Starmer should also consider that standing up to big tech companies may not be helpful to British businesses. Commission and Ursula von der Leyen, his boss, quickly distanced themselves from Breton and his implicit threat to Musk. Perhaps they had read a tweet The rebel commissioner had said: The EU is extending its US military protection for too long. It is probably time to end NATO.
