Jokowi highlights strong economic statistics two months before retirement





Jakarta. In his latest state of the nation address delivered Friday at the joint session of the People's Consultative Assembly, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo highlighted major economic achievements made during his decade in office. The two-term president said economic growth had remained consistently above 5% as the country recovered faster from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Economic growth in eastern regions such as Papua and Maluku exceeded 6 percent, while North Maluku recorded more than 20 percent,” Jokowi noted. Jokowi's presidency ends on October 20, with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto expected to succeed him after a decisive victory in February's elections alongside his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son. “Inflation has also been brought under control at around 2-3 percent, while many countries are experiencing extraordinarily high inflation rates – some even exceeding 200 percent,” Jokowi said. One of the most important achievements of the administration is the reduction of the extreme poverty rate from 6.1% to 0.8% in 2024. Government data also shows that the unemployment rate fell from 5.7% to 4.8%. Over the past decade, the government has allocated 361 trillion rupiah ($23 billion) in healthcare subsidies for the poor, benefiting more than 92 million people, Jokowi said. In addition, 113 trillion rupees ($7 billion) have been allocated for education subsidies, benefiting more than 20 million students from low-income families. “We have taken a significant step towards increasing productivity and adding value by ending the export of raw materials and processing them locally. Despite opposition, lawsuits and attempts to thwart our efforts, we, as a great sovereign nation, remain determined and continue to move forward,” he said. According to Jokowi, domestic processing of nickel, bauxite and copper has created more than 200,000 jobs and increased state revenue by more than 158 trillion rupiah ($10 billion) over the past eight years. “We started with nickel, bauxite and copper, and we will continue with tin and other potential sectors such as plantation agriculture and marine industries,” he added. Keywords :

