Trump Returns to Grievances as Polls Drop: Politburo Report





Welcome to the online version of From the Politics Desk, an evening newsletter that brings you the latest reporting and analysis from NBC News Politics on the campaign trail, the White House and Capitol Hill.

In today's edition, national political reporters Matt Dixon and Jonathan Allen examine how Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for an apology if he loses the presidential election. Plus, political reporter Allan Smith takes a deep dive into the fractious relationship between two prominent Pennsylvania Democrats.

Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox every weekday here.

Trump Ramps Up False Attacks on Election Integrity as His Polls DropBy Matt Dixon and Jonathan Allen

As he looks at the new political reality, with Vice President Kamala Harris turning the tide for Democrats in the race for the White House, former President Donald Trump is making preemptive excuses for a possible second loss. Most of them are patently false.

Trump has said in recent days that President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, motivated by Democrats’ fears that he would lose, was unconstitutional. It is not. The Constitution says nothing about party nominations.

He and his allies have accused Harris of generating fake crowd images using artificial intelligence as a way to bolster perceptions of her electoral strength. Her audiences are real.

On Thursday, Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Judge Juan Merchan was using a partial gag order to prevent him from speaking to reporters during the campaign. The limited order allows him to speak to the media as long as he doesn’t attack the families of court officials.

For example, Trump held a press conference today at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after holding one at Mar-a-Lago last week.

Trump’s renewed focus on building a false case that Democrats are trying to deceive him, nearly four years after his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results ended with his supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes, speaks to his insecurities, according to people familiar with his behavior, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation from the Republican Party’s most powerful figure.

Those concerns aren’t about the integrity of the election, but rather about his chances of winning and his frustration at not being at the center of the national political debate at all times, these people said. Some Republicans worry that he has once again sidetracked issues that matter to voters, including inflation and immigration, as he pursues grievances that don’t resonate with swing voters.

He can't be a loser, a former Trump adviser said of the former president's willingness to portray the election as unfair. He's just going to do whatever he can to get attention, the former adviser said, explaining that Trump views dominating media coverage as a sign of his political strength.

Read more from Matt and Jon

Inside the Divide That Could Define the Future of Pennsylvania PoliticsBy Allan Smith

John Fetterman was angry.

The Pennsylvania Democratic senator was preparing to speak at a news conference on disaster preparedness in Bucks County on July 16, 2023, just hours after flooding in Upper Makefield, Pennsylvania, ultimately claimed seven lives. Local officials spoke for a few minutes to provide an update to the press. Governor Josh Shapiro then provided an update on his administration's response to the emergency.

After a few minutes, Shapiro turned the microphone back to the local speakers, not Fetterman. Moments later, the event ended without Fetterman speaking.

Already deeply skeptical of Shapiro, Fetterman has vowed not to appear at events alongside the governor in the future, three sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

The episode has shone a spotlight on the increasingly volatile relationship between Pennsylvania's two most ambitious elected officials. It's a Democratic party rivalry that has suddenly burst into the open and has the potential to shape state politics and perhaps the national political scene for years to come.

Earlier this month, as Harris wrapped up her search for a running mate and considered Shapiro among her final choices, Politico reported that Fetterman aides told Harris' team that the senator had concerns about Shapiro.

Days later, Fetterman sat, poker-faced, arms crossed, as Shapiro delivered a fiery speech at the Philadelphia rally where Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her No. 2. Seated among a delegation of Pennsylvania politicians just outside the press section, the 6-foot-10 Fetterman stood out as one of the few members not to join in the applause and cheers for Shapiro.

For most Pennsylvania politicians, it was well known that the two men were at odds with each other, said one Pennsylvania Democrat. It was obvious that these two men were always on a collision course and that the only thing separating them was that they were running for different offices.

It's almost like our dirty laundry is being air-washed, the person added.

Several people said the feud appears to be more about Fetterman's anger at Shapiro than the other way around, especially since the senator has taken public steps to express his displeasure while Shapiro has not.

Two unrelated Pennsylvania Democrats separately compared the ordeal to a popular meme from the hit TV series Mad Men, in which a person standing in an elevator criticizes Don Draper, the show's main character, who responds, “I don't think about you at all.”

Read the rest of Allan's exclusive report

Today's Big Stories Mark your calendar: J.D. Vance and Walz have formally agreed to meet for a CBS vice presidential debate on Oct. 1. Read more Family Matters: NBC News Henry J. Gomez spoke with Vance and his aunt about how the Republican vice presidential nominee's upbringing shaped his views and rhetoric on families, mothers and children. Read more On the Trail: Vance demurred when pressed by NBC News on whether he stood by his recently unearthed 2021 comments suggesting that businesses criticize abortion bans because they seek cheap labor and don't want people raising children. Read more Getting the band back together: Corey Lewandowski, who at one point led Trump’s 2016 bid, is among the new staffers joining the 2024 campaign. Read more Trump legal update: Trump’s lawyers sent a letter to Merchan asking him to delay the former president’s sentencing in the hush money case, currently scheduled for Sept. 18, until after the Nov. 5 election. Read more Teaming up: Biden and Harris held their first event together since the president ended his campaign today in Maryland, where they unveiled a deal with drugmakers to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Read more Policy plans: Harris plans to propose a federal ban on corporate price gouging in the food and grocery industries, her campaign said, as part of a broader economic platform she is set to unveil in a speech Friday in North Carolina. She will also unveil some of her housing policy proposals. Read more Heading to Chicago: Pro-Palestinian groups are mobilizing thousands to protest outside the Democratic National Convention next week. Read more Foreign interference: Google said it detected efforts by Iranian hackers to target both the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns in May and June, part of a broader email phishing operation that is still ongoing. Read more Roundball Rock on hiatus: For the third straight season, the NBA has not scheduled games on Election Day. Read more Stay up to date on the latest 2024 election news with our live blog

That's all for now from the Politics Bureau. If you have any comments, likes or dislikes, please email us at [email protected]

And if you are a fan, share with everyone. They can sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-falls-back-grievances-politics-desk-rcna166818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos