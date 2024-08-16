'Prakash Sir was strict, next time…': PM Narendra Modi to Lakshya Sen at Olympic meet







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and congratulated the Indian athletes of the Paris Olympics on Thursday at his residence, on Independence Day. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi interacted with several athletes, including star shuttler Lakshya Sen. Lakshya, who made his Olympics debut in Paris, lost the bronze medal match to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in three games. After Lakshya failed to win a medal, Prakash Padukone, chief coach of the Indian badminton contingent, criticised the shuttlers' performance at the Paris Olympics, saying they need to step up their efforts and take responsibility. However, during the light-hearted conversation with Prime Minister Modi, Lakshya revealed that coach Prakash (Padukone) took his phone during his matches to help him stay focused. “Prakash Sir took away my phone during the matches and told me that I would not get it until the matches were over,” Lakshya told PM Modi. On a lighter note, PM Modi told Lakshya, “Prakash (Padukone) sir was so disciplined and strict, I will send him to the next Olympics as well.” #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent that participated in #OlympicGamesParis2024at his residence. He said: “It is an honour to have you all here… PR Sreejesh has proved why he is known as ‘The Wall’. Everyone who has won a medal and even those who have lost by… pic.twitter.com/8XMThnk67F ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024 Sen made history by becoming the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of men's badminton at the Olympics. He topped his group by beating top players like Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16. He also upset Chou Tien-chen in the quarter-finals. But he failed to win his first Olympic medal after losing in the semi-finals to world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. Reflecting on the global support he received, Sen said: “It was heartbreaking to be so close to a victory but to fail in the end.” Prime Minister Modi then addressed words of encouragement to an Almora player, saying, “It would have been great if you came back with a medal, but still, you played well. But people are watching with enthusiasm, not just abroad, but the children of our country are inspired by the quality of your play at the Olympics.” Sen concluded by expressing his determination to continue improving his game, train hard and serve as an inspiration to young badminton players in India. (With IANS inputs) Topics covered in this article

