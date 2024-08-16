Abbas believes recognition of united Palestine is key to peace





Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 15, 2024. Without international recognition of a unified Palestine, there will be no peace, solidarity and prosperity in the region, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday during his visit to Ankara, Turkey. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua) ANKARA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Without international recognition of a unified Palestine, there will be no peace, solidarity and prosperity in the region, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday during his visit to Ankara, Turkey. After meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the Palestinian president delivered a speech to the Turkish parliament for the first time since the Gaza conflict began in October last year. In his speech, he stressed that the international community should not remain silent on the conflict in Gaza. He pointed out that the United States has used its veto power three times in the UN Security Council to block resolutions regarding Gaza, and that the resolutions adopted on the Palestinian issue have not been implemented. The Palestinian president said that recognition of the State of Palestine is the key to peace, solidarity and prosperity in the region. If the Palestinian people do not achieve national unity, it will be difficult to achieve final victory, he added. Currently, the Palestinian state is recognized by 145 UN member states, but it remains a UN observer, rather than a member. In his speech, the Palestinian president announced that he would visit Gaza, saying that his life was no more valuable than that of the children living there. Abbas' visit to Ankara comes as the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza from ongoing Israeli attacks has surpassed 40,000. Concerns are also growing about a possible regional escalation following the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. The Iranian government has repeatedly vowed to retaliate against Israel, which it accuses of carrying out the assassination. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 15, 2024. Without international recognition of a unified Palestine, there will be no peace, solidarity and prosperity in the region, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday during his visit to Ankara, Turkey. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

