India becoming global industrial hub: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI

India becomes Atmanirbhar Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on Thursday (August 15) said the country is in a strong position in the defence sector and is emerging as a global manufacturing hub. He also noted that defence exports have reached a record high of Rs 21,083 crore in the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 32.5 per cent over 2022-23. India was a victim of terrorist attacks a few years ago, but today it is strong and courageous. The armed forces are responding appropriately to anyone who tries to harm us, Mr Modi said in his speech at the Red Fort. Mr Modi referred to the series of measures taken by the Defence Ministry, including notification of a number of positive indigenisation lists, comprising over 5,600 items which are or will be procured only from Indian industry after specified timelines. He noted that India, which was once entirely dependent on imports for defence equipment, is now exporting to many countries. Defence exports saw a sharp increase in the first quarter of FY 2024-25. Defence equipment worth Rs 6,915 crore was exported, an increase of 78 per cent over the first quarter of 2023-24 when the figure was Rs 3,885 crore. Referring to the surgical strike of 2016 and the Balakot airstrike of 2019, the prime minister said there was a time when the country was a victim of terrorist attacks. But today it is brave and strong, and the armed forces give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to undermine the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, he said. Noting the growing role of women in all sectors, Mr Modi stressed that women are not only participating in the progress of the nation but also playing a leadership role. Be it the Army, Navy, Air Force or the space sector, we are witnessing the steady growth of Nari Shakti in our country, he added.

