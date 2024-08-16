Message to China? PM Modi says India's progress does not bring crisis for anyone, we are the land of Buddha





In his Independence Day speech, without making specific references, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India “will defeat all those with bad intentions with our good intentions.”

India's progress does not come with any crisis for anyone and the world should not worry about the country's growing strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday amid geopolitical turbulence in various parts of the world. In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, Modi said India faces innumerable challenges, both internal and external, and the country will not weaken or tire in facing them. Without making any specific references, he said India will defeat all those with bad intentions with our good intentions. There are challenges within and outside the country. As we become stronger and our influence increases, the challenges will also increase, he said. External challenges will increase, but I want to tell everyone that India's progress does not bring crisis to anyone, he said. “We are the country of Buddha, war is not our way and for this reason the world should not worry about India's progress,” he said. I can assure the international community that we should understand India's traditions and its thousand-year-old history and not consider us as a crisis. The Prime Minister said that we should not worry about the country's development. “I want to tell my countrymen that no matter how many challenges we face, it is in India's nature to rise to the challenge,” Modi said. We will not weaken, we will not tire, we will not stop and we will not bow down. We will spare no effort to realize our resolutions, change the destiny of 140 million compatriots and realize the nation's dreams. I assure you that we will defeat all those who have bad intentions with our good intentions, Modi said without elaborating. Modi's remarks come amid frosty relations between India and China following the border conflict in eastern Ladakh that erupted in 2020. The prime minister touched on the situation in Bangladesh, but his speech did not touch on other foreign policy issues.

